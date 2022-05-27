High Point Central senior Michael Cook wins NCHSAA scholarship

CHAPEL HILL — High Point Central senior Michael Cook is one of five winners of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's inaugural Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship.

Cook played basketball and baseball and was team captain in both sports as a senior. He was inducted into the National Honor Society in his junior year and will be valedictorian at graduation. Cook, the son of Bison athletics director Mike Cook, has given back to his community by helping those affected by hurricanes, helping to renovate two churches and a house and spending time with those left homeless. He will study statistics at one of the four schools to which he has been accepted.

The Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship, worth $2,500, is given to support outstanding student-athletes who have displayed exceptional leadership. It honors the former NCHSAA associate commissioner, who retired in April after 17 years at the association. He was active in intercollegiate and interscholastic officiating for many years, officiating NCAA basketball for 30 years and serving at the high school level in football, basketball, and baseball. The scholarship was made possible by the generous donations of individuals in the officiating community.

The other four winners of the Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship this year are: Kylie Aldridge, Hope Mills Gray's Creek; Madissen Cannady, Midway; Mary Shoop, Asheville Reynolds; and Sydney Spear, Edenton Holmes.

