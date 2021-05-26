High Point Central's Calvin Biesecker, Ester Nan honored by NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL — High Point Central's Calvin Biesecker and Ester Nan are among 35 student-athletes from N.C. High School Athletic Association member schools who will be honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the Heart of a Champion award.

The sportsmanship recognition, which is sponsored by NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. Each NCHSAA school had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. Biesecker and Nan were nominated by High Point Central soccer coach Daniel Villa.

To be eligible for the award, a student must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2020-2021 school year, have not been ejected from any contest and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.

The students filled out an application questionnaire, and a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, provided an evaluation.

"We appreciate the continued partnership with our friends at the North Carolina Farm Bureau," said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We are honored to join with Farm Bureau in recognizing this group of 35 student-athletes who have consistently demonstrated the values and traits that we want all student-athletes to learn through participation in our programs. Now, more than any other time, our society needs young people, such as this group of award winners, who exhibit what it means to have the 'Heart of a Champion’ and who are dedicated to excellence in sportsmanship and citizenship.”

