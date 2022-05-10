High Point Central's Davis DeLille loses NCHSAA Class 3-A golf title in playoff

High Point Central's Davis DeLille tied for medalist honors, but came up short in a four-way playoff for the title Tuesday in the NCHSAA Class 3-A boys golf championship at Pinehurst No. 6.

DeLille, a senior, was joined in the playoff by senior Nick Norman of Gastonia Forestview, junior Gavin Drose of Fayetteville Cape Fear and sophomore Luke Mosley of team champion Greenville J.H. Rose after all four finished at 5-over-par 149 for two rounds.

The foursome of leaders returned to the 18th hole, where Mosely and Norman carded pars, Drose bogeyed and DeLille had a triple bogey. The pars sent Mosley and Norman back to the 18th tee again, and this time it was Mosley making a birdie putt while Norman could only manage par. Mosley became the first Rampant boys golfer to win an individual championship on the same day his team won the program’s first title.

Rockingham County was 11th and High Point Central finished 12th.

• In Class 4-A at Pinehurst No. 8, Page finished fourth in the standings, 17 strokes behind team champion Charlotte Catholic and one ahead of fifth-place Reynolds. The top area individuals were Reynolds' Fisher Kennedy (7-over 151), who tied for fourth, and Page's Shuford Edwards (8-over 152), who shared seventh place.

• In Class 1-A at Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Bishop McGuinness finished seventh.

CLASS 4-A

At Pinehurst No. 8

Par-72

Top five teams

1. Charlotte Catholic 306-315–621

2. Cary Green Hope 317-307–624

3. Southern Pines Pinecrest 317-313–630

4. Page 324-314–638

5. Reynolds 321-318–639

Individuals

Top three: 1. Will Hartman (CC), 72-71–143; 2. Jack Weiler (Waxhaw Marvin Ridge), 72-76–148; 3. Simon Burgos (Raleigh Leesville Road), 74-75–149.

Area golfers: T4. Fisher Kennedy (RJR), 74-77–151; T7. Shuford Edwards (Pa), 76-76–152; T14. Charlie Plate (Pa), 76-79–155; T19. Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), 81-77–158; T19. Tanner Cadieux (Pa), 82-76–158; T31. Preston Howe (RJR), 81-80–161; T33. Owen Pearce (RJR), 80-82–162; T33. Hayden Magnussen (Northern Guilford), 77-85–162; T38. Chase McLaughlin (Glenn), 83-82–165; T64. Cooper Diaz (Reagan), 88-84–172; T69. Gavin Deibler (Reagan), 85-89–174; T75. Hunter Master (Northwest Guilford), 89-87–176; 84. Brandon Gold (Southwest Guilford), 98-97–195.

CLASS 3-A

At Pinehurst No. 6

Par-72

Top three teams

1. Greenville Rose 312-304–616

2. Fayetteville Terry Sanford 318-315–633

3. Fayetteville Cape Fear 326-317–643

Area teams

11. Rockingham County 355-355–710

12. High Point Central 357-361–718

Individuals

Top six: T1. Nick Norman (Gastonia Forestview), 73-76–149, Davis DeLille (HPC), 74-75–149, Luke Mosley (JHR), 76-73–149, Gavin Drose (CF), 78-71–149; T5. Cameron Hardison (JHR), 79-71–150, Thomas Horne (TS), 78-72–150.

Other area golfers: T37. Luke Crouse (RC), 83-81–164; T58. Blaine Cayton (RC), 86-84–170;T63. Ryder Wilmouth (RC), 86-87–173; 77. Ian White (HPC), 97-86–183; T79. Riley Johnson (HPC), 94-98–192; 83. Hunter Busick (HPC), 92-102–194.

CLASS 2-A

At Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red course), Jackson Springs

Par-72

Area individual

T56. Will Twilla (Morehead), 93-88–181.

CLASS 1-A

At Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines

Par-72

Top three teams

1. South Stanly 337-342–679

2. Mitchell 340-341–681

3. Huntersville Christ the King 340-350–690

Area team

7. Bishop McGuinness 388-391–779

Individuals

Top three: 1. Connor Warren (Mitch), 76-70–146; 2. Connor Carter (Eastern Randolph), 76-78–154; 3. Cameron Lutterloh (River Mill), 76-79–155.

Area golfers: T24. Carson Sickmiller (Cornerstone Charter), 92-85–177, William Grissom (BM), 84-93–177; T54. Sam Sherrill (BM), 99-97–196; T62. Ted Williams (BM), 103-98–201; 66. Riggs Handy (BM), 102-103–205; 77. Dain Crnojevic (N.C. Leadership Academy), 121-110–231.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.