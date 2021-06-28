High Point Central's Joe Sealey named outstanding Class 4-A wrestler at NCHSAA championships

High Point Central's Joe Sealey was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in Class 4-A and Northwest Guilford and Reidsville were the top area teams at the NCHSAA individual championships.

Sealey won the 152-pound title in Class 4-A to cap a 24-0 season. Northwest Guilford (71 points) was fourth in the Class 4-A team standings, and Reidsville (84.5) was fourth in Class 2-A.

Here are the individual champions and runners-up from area schools:

CLASS 4-A

106 pounds: Runner-up, Joseph Burns (West Forsyth).

132: Champion, James Joplin (Northwest Guilford).

138: Runner-up, Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford).

145: Champion, Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford); runner-up, Toure Moore (Grimsley).

152: Champion, Joe Sealey (High Point Central).

170: Champion, Jack Jarvis (Davie County).

CLASS 3-A

285 pounds: Runner-up, Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford).