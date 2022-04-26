High Point Rockers continue homestand; Greensboro Grasshoppers on the road this week

The High Point Rockers this week will continue a long homestand to open their independent Atlantic League season, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash, both in Minor League Baseball’s South Atlantic League, will both be on the road. An update:

Greensboro Grasshoppers

This week

The Hoppers will play six games at Rome, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through Sunday.

Next home series

Asheville (Astros) will open a six-game series at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field at 11 a.m. May 3, although the game is open for school students only. The series will continue, and be open to the public, at 6:30 p.m. May 4.

Record

6-9, tied with Jersey Shore (Phillies) for fifth place in the six-team North Division of the South Atlantic League. The Grasshoppers are four games behind Aberdeen.

Notable

C Henry Davis, the Pirates’ No. 2 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, leads the Grasshoppers with a .354 average (17-for-48). C Endy Rodriguez, the No. 7 prospect, is hitting .276, fourth-best for Greensboro.

RHP Jared Jones, Pittsburgh’s No. 12 prospect, is 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA in three starts (11⅓ innings, five earned runs, 17 strikeouts).

The Hoppers, after losing the first four to Aberdeen (Orioles), won the last two games in their last at-bats. On Sunday, Yoyner Fajardo’s hit in the 10th inning drove in Maikol Escotto with the winning run in a 4-3 victory. A night earlier, Jack Herman delivered Henry Davis with the game-winner in the 10th in an 8-7 victory.

Greensboro is 3-5 in one-run games, according to GSOHoppers.com writer Jeff Mills.

Information

High Point Rockers

This week

The Rockers, an Atlantic League team, will host the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at Truist Point then will welcome the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Record

2-2, tied for third place in the South Division with Kentucky and two games behind Charleston (4-0).

Notable

A 7-2 win Sunday for the Rockers gained them a split of the four-game series with Kentucky.

Kentucky's Max Povse, a former Rocker and former UNCG pitcher, allowed just two hits in his five innings Saturday night in a 3-1 Genomes victory.

What they're saying

“We learned a few things this weekend. We know we need to swing the bats better. We need to get into more hitter’s counts. But we know that we can pitch and we know that we can play defense and with those things, that will keep us in a lot of games. The bats will come around and we’ll be fine.” – Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

Winston-Salem Dash

This week

The Dash will play six at Asheville (Astros), starting at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. The series will end Sunday.

Next home series

Hickory (Rangers) will visit for six games, with the opener at 7 p.m. May 3 at Truist Stadium.

Record

9-6, tied with Rome (Braves) for second place in the six-team South Division of the South Atlantic League. The Diash is two games behind Bowling Green (Rays).

Notable

After dropping the opener of a series at Greenville (Red Sox) on April 19, the Dash won the last five games, scoring 40 runs.

3B Bryan Ramos, the White Sox' No. 9 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, leads the Dash with a .388 average (19-for-49). CF Oscar Colas, the White Sox' No. 2 prospect, is batting .293 (17-for-58). SS Moises Castillo is hitting .357 (15-for-42).

RHP Sean Burke, the No. 13 prospect, owns a 1.98 ERA for 13⅓ innings but doesn't have a decision. He has allowed nine hits and three earned runs.

Information