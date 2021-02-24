High Point Rockers' schedule set for 2021 season

HIGH POINT – The High Point Rockers will open their Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season on May 28 and play their first home game on June 1.

The season will be the Rockers' second at Truist Point in High Point. The opening road series will be at the York (Pa.) Revolution, and the home debut will come against the Lexington Legends.

The Rockers will play 60 games at home during a 120-game season that will end Oct. 10.

The Rockers will have 17 home games in August and another 17 home contests in September.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time,” Rockers president Pete Fisch said in a news release. “Having our 2021 schedule means that fans across the Triad can start making plans to bring their friends and families back to Truist Point this summer. We look forward to welcoming them all back and once again providing a first-class experience.”

Besides Lexington, the Atlantic League’s South Division will include new teams Gastonia Honey Hunters and the West Virginia Power.