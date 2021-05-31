 Skip to main content
High Point Rockers to open home season on Tuesday night
High Point Rockers to open home season on Tuesday night

What you need to know about the High Point Rockers' home opener:

What: First home game for High Point Rockers baseball team, a member of the independent Atlantic League, against Lancaster.

When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Truist Point, High Point.

Tickets: $8-15.

Notable: The game is the first of a six-game homestand. The Rockers will play Lancaster on Tuesday-Thursday nights and will play Gastonia on Friday-Sunday.

Information: highpointrockers.com.

