High Point Rockers to open home season on Tuesday night

STAFF REPORT
What you need to know about the High Point Rockers' home opener:
What: First home game for High Point Rockers baseball team, a member of the independent Atlantic League, against Lancaster.
When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Truist Point, High Point.
Tickets: $8-15.
Notable: The game is the first of a six-game homestand. The Rockers will play Lancaster on Tuesday-Thursday nights and will play Gastonia on Friday-Sunday.
Information: highpointrockers.com.
