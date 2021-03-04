High school all-conference teams

Will be updated as more conferences release their teams.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Boys basketball
Davie County: ZaHaree Maddox, Luke Williams.
East Forsyth: Will Gray, Xavier Isaac.
Glenn: Zion Dixon, Jeremiah Scales, C.J. Vaughn.
Reagan: Jalil Rogers.
Reynolds: Caden Davis, Tyreik Leach, Ahmon Lumpkins, Wyatt Mowery.
West Forsyth: Bralen Morris.
Player of the year: Caden Davis (Reynolds).
Coaches of the year: Johnathan Gainey (Glenn), Billy Martin (Reynolds).
Girls basketball
Davie County: Elizabeth Johnson.
East Forsyth: Monay Galloway, Jaydn Hoover, Destiny Long, La'Niya Simes.
Glenn: Amanda Finch, Tyler Lamonte.
Reagan: Amaya Glenn, Adrianna Gullette.
Reynolds: Abby Rice.
West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville, Alana Gray, Caroline Johnson.
Player of the year: Shakira Baskerville (West Forsyth).
Coach of the year: Lindsey Adams (Davie County).
Boys cross country
Davie County: Nate Brooks, Owen Sulecki, Caleb Young.
Reagan: Spencer Baldwin, Nate Hayes, Jay Keeley, Brendan Moncour.
Reynolds: Matthew Boyd, David Nicholson, Rand Parrish.
West Forsyth: Brandt Doty, Jeremy Eldredge, Wesley Haggstrom, David Nicholson.
Runner of the year: Jackson Nichols (West Forsyth).
Coach of the year: Nathan Newsome (West Forsyth).
Girls cross country
Davie County: Riley Almond.
Reagan: Tori Clingler, Allison Dell, Sophie Jones, Bronwyn Parks, Gwen Parks, Samantha Troup.
Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Chandler Welsh.
West Forsyth: Sophie Cowart, Blair Newsome, Bailey Reutinger, Kelly Smith, Taylar White.
Runner of the year: Gwen Parks (Reagan).
Coach of the year: Eric Fritz (Reagan).
Boys swimming
Glenn: Logan Desmond,
Reagan: Aidan Cofield, Daniel Fore, Connor Vargas.
Reynolds: Logan Brown, Jeff Echols, Michael Farrell, Will Gardner, Auguste, Reboussin, Harrison Walls.
West Forsyth: Jonah Greene, Leighton Jones, Logan McDonald, Patrick McKenna, Chris Miller, Alex Valliere.
Swimmer of the year: Jeff Echols (Reynolds).
Coach of the year: Sandy Thomerson (West Forsyth).
Girls swimming
Reagan: Reece Alexander, Addison Copeland, Brianna Cottingham, Abby Jennings, Maddie Neal, Lydia Randall, Chloe Spieler, Elizabeth Wondra.
Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Jane Fitzgerald, Catherine Kim, Katie Mohr,
West Forsyth: Cristina Castillo, Adrienne Frondoza, Madison McGuinness, Shelby McChesney.
Swimmer of the year: Reece Alexander (Reagan).
Coach of the year: Caroline Bronson (Reynolds).
Volleyball
Davie County: Kiah Mathis, Abby Reynolds.
East Forsyth: Kadynce Boothe, Trinity Hairston, Ava Howard, Maddie Pardue.
Reagan: Kaci Balser, Caiden Largent, Katherine Liontis, Jordan Smart, Riley Tucker.
West Forsyth: Kennedy Hairston, Clara LaRue.
Player of the year: Kadynce Boothe (East Forsyth).
Defensive player of the year: McKenzie Stakely (Davie County).
Coaches of the year: Doug Balser (Reagan), Katie Powers (Reynolds).
METRO 4-A
Boys basketball
Grimsley: Tyler Albright, Daniel Cooper, Travis Shaw, Jayden Watlington.
High Point Central: Tre Hill.
Northwest Guilford: Connor Ballou, Drew Watkins.
Page: Zion Connor, Jaden Ellis, Tyler McIntyre, Darryl Phifer, Josh Scovens.
Ragsdale: Aaron Fant, Kobe Parker, Jah Saigo.
Player of the year: Jaden Ellis (Page).
Defensive player of the year: Josh Scovens (Page).
Coach of the year: Evan Fancourt (Page).
Girls basketball
Grimsley: Destonie Tisdale, Amicah Webster.
High Point Central: Anna Krasjnik.
Northwest Guilford: Aniston Greene, Jadyn Murray, Hannah Parker, Shaena Riddles, Madison Young.
Page: Reagan Maynard, Anna Schmedes, Candice Williams.
Ragsdale: Christian Atwater, Victoria Boddie, Alyssa Bradford, Katarina Maros.
Player of the year: Jadyn Murray (Northwest Guilford).
Defensive player of the year: Madison Young (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Ben Bradford (Ragsdale).
Boys cross country
Grimsley: Jacob Barrow, Shane Braxton, Noah Fernandez, Declan Oberlies.
High Point Central: Logan Anderson.
Northwest Guilford: Shaun Nag.
Page: Will Abell, Winston Eskridge, Jackson Koehler, Ethan Long, Jean-Lou Paré, Christian Quintana.
Ragsdale: John Howard, Josh Osorio.
Runner of the year: Ethan Long (Page).
Coach of the year: Matt Logan (Page).
Girls cross country
Grimsley: Claire Adcock, Anna Amidon, Sofia Mitchell, Jessica Oberlies, Sachi Rego.
Northwest Guilford: Haley Irwin, Eleanor Long, Ava Overmeyer, Sydney Partyka, Olvia Smith.
Page: Brianna Clarida, Maddie Hamuka, McLaurin Hull, Kaitly Lewis, Anabelle Short.
Runner of the year: Haley Irwin (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Paul Egleston (Northwest Guilford).
Boys swimming and diving
Grimsley: Erich Bopp, Patty Esposito, Ethan Graff, Dax Harris, Riley Keaney, Noah Rock, Andrew Seeber, Jack Sullivan.
Northwest Guilford: Brady Dole, David Masneri.
Page: Jason Brooks, Danny Gatling, Flinn Hering, Tanner Holian, Luke Smelzer.
Ragsdale: Robert Tars.
Swimmer of the year: Dax Harris (Grimsley).
Coach of the year: Tommy Joseph (Grimsley).
Girls swimming and diving
Grimsley: Tatum Church, Caroline Cross, Tori Evans, Ellie Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Jennings Lin, Maeren McGonigal, Natalie Rider, Claire Sullivan, Camden Thomas.
Northwest Guilford: Agnes Cruz, Elizabeth Greene, Hadley Osborne.
Page: Emily Ally, Riley Willett.
Ragsdale: Bayleigh Cranford.
Swimmer of the year: Riley Willett (Page).
Coach of the year: Tommy Joseph (Grimsley).
Volleyball
Grimsley: Emma Barnes, Mallory Cavanaugh, Lily Roach.
High Point Central: Abbie Behe, Emma Burks.
Northwest Guilford: Avery Dole, Amelia Hammond, Grace Hammond, Elle Thigpen, Zoe Whisnant.
Page: Ava Cowles, Ellie Jones, Brynn Klaber, Molly Pope.
Ragsdale: Keira Zarger.
Defensive player of the year: Elle Thigpen (Northwest Guilford).
Offensive player of the year: Grace Hammond (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Emilee Smith (Page).
MID-STATE 3-A
Boys basketball
McMichael: Michael Lyons, Matthew Wright.
Morehead: Lucas Lynn, Stefan McLaughlin, Makel Smith.
Northeast Guilford: Barry Tate.
Northern Guilford: Manny Elliott, Jackson Helms, Nolan Hodge, Adonijah Whitley.
Rockingham County: Colby Doss.
Co-player of the year: Nolan Hodge (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Kellen Parrish (Northern Guilford).
Girls basketball
McMichael: Jayda Hairston, Faith Robertson.
Morehead: Jamea' Thomas.
Northeast Guilford: Kelsey Barrow.
Northern Guilford: Jasmine Harris, Taylor Haynes, Jadyn Newsome.
Rockingham County: Skyler Fowler, Hope Smith.
Coach of the year: Kim Furlough (Northern Guilford).
Boys cross country
McMichael: Clark Roberts.
Morehead: Harry Wilson.
Northern Guilford: Ernesto Barrios-Zavala, Mateo De Lisa, Jack Dingman, Logan Dingman, Jack Harrington, Hazen Harvell, Matthew Weaver.
Rockingham County: T.J. Garrett, John Piotrowski.
Runner of the year: Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).
Girls cross country
Northern Guilford: Sarah Baum, Emma Hardiman, Katie Howell, Kiersten Kohler, Sarah Rackers, Natalie States, Audrey Wrinkle.
Rockingham County: Kaitlyn Warner.
Boys swimming
Northern Guilford: Will Cooper, Bradley Gentry, Chris Glebus, Ethan Pollina, Christopher Schilling, Jayson Snyder, Nicolai Teague, Reid Teoh, Matt Wachendorfer, Carter Warrick.
Rockingham County: Lane Blankenship, Jeremy Everitt, John Everitt, Lawson McMichael, Caleb Parker, Wyatt Wilson.
Swimmer of the year: John Everitt (Rockingham County).
Most valuable swimmer: Matt Wachendorfer (Northern Guilford).
Girls swimming
Northern Guilford: Kyndall Beane, Sydney Roberts, Rori Rountree, Maura Schoppa, Helena Teague, Hannah Wachendorfer.
Rockingham County: Bethany Denson, Meredith McKinley, Brooke Parker, Peyton Wilson.
Swimmer of the year: Peyton Wilson (Rockingham County).
Most valuable swimmer: Maura Schoppa (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Jodi Troxler (Rockingham County).
Volleyball
McMichael: Danni Lester, Gracie Lovelace, Cassie Tanton, Lauren Tuttle.
Morehead: Hailey Blackwell.
Northern Guilford: Macy Bolyard, Aimee Pack, Bella Wooden.
Rockingham County: India Hairston.
Outstanding player of the year: Cassie Tanton (McMichael).
Coach of the year: Marty Woods (McMichael).
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Boys basketball
Dudley: Jahree Braswell, Ayden Gamble, Franklin Stockton.
Mount Tabor: Josiah Banks, Daniel Fulp, Findley Simmons, Jamarien Peterkin, Jashaun Torrence.
Parkland: Scott Walker.
Smith: Braylon Collins, Markquan Gilbert, Nayshaun Hale, Maurice Hines.
Southwest Guilford: De'Anthony Butchee, Claude Cormack.
Western Guilford: Zavier Neely, Kavon Poindexter.
Player of the year: Ayden Gamble (Dudley).
Coach of the year: Josh Prince (Dudley).
Girls basketball
Dudley: Mariah Frazier, Quinzia Fulmore, Diamond Monroe, Sania Washington, Marissa Wooten.
Mount Tabor: Brook Fowler, Christy McClennahan.
Parkland: Minnie Griffin, Taleeya Reed, Justace Williams.
Smith: Aniya Sturdivant.
Southwest Guilford: Jocelyn Foust, Sa'Mya McCullough, Kendall Shaw.
Western Guilford: Ella Butler, L.A. Oliver.
Player of the year: Minnie Griffin (Parkland).
Coach of the year: Frank McNeil (Dudley).
Boys cross country
Dudley: Mosa Aboeid.
Mount Tabor: Alex Kern, Jeremy Kern, Jonah Mussomeli, Lucas Plitt, David Potter, Connor Riley, Will Soule.
Southwest Guilford: Braxton Brown, Sandeep Chhetri, Noah Clouser, Spencer Leinbach, Aman Tsegay, Meseret Tsegay, Christian Woodbury.
Runner of the year: Will Soule (Mount Tabor).
Coach of the year: Patrick Cromwell (Mount Tabor).
Girls cross country
Mount Tabor: Addison Causey, Abby Egnatz, Katie McFerrin, Sarah Moore, Hannah Riley, Thalia Soule, Maggie Whitworth.
Southwest Guilford: Caitlin Black, Isabel Davis, Gurnoor Grewal, Sarah Hall, Claire Monson, Amanda Pipkin, Reece Burmeister.
Runner of the year: Hannah Riley (Mount Tabor).
Coach of the year: Mike Riley (Mount Tabor).
Boys swimming and diving
Mount Tabor: Owen Armentrout, Charlie Boyer, Wesley Matthews, Aidan Spottswood, Nate Whitworth.
Parkland: Nick Vye.
Southwest Guilford: Jonathon Edwards, Austin Hagler, Spencer Mann, Will Watson.
Western Guilford: Mark Brown, Etan Ferguson, Zach Kashubara, Nicholas Newis.
Swimmer of the year: Will Watson (Southwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Denis Byrd (Southwest Guilford).
Girls swimming and diving
Mount Tabor: Mary Dasher High, Addie Hayes Kistemaker, Lucy Kohrt, Emma McNeill, Hannah Rudnicke, Maggie Whitworth.
Parkland: Cait Kinnamon.
Southwest Guilford: Avery Higgins, Majken Johansson, Haley Mann, Rylie Murphy, Jordan Smith, Sarah Tiganus.
Western Guilford: Emily Stevens.
Swimmer of the year: Mary Dasher High (Mount Tabor).
Coach of the year: David Gerringer (Western Guilford).
Volleyball
Dudley: Kathelia Darby, Nakyia Williams.
Mount Tabor: Faith Hawkins, Ellie Maltzahn.
Parkland: Jordan Pattisall, Logan Richter.
Smith: Stephanie Figueroa.
Southwest Guilford: Camilla Frid, Camille Garner, Akila Hardie, Murphy Riggs, Meredith Scott.
Western Guilford: Madison Conner, Mariah Headen, Lillie Holcomb, Emma Manley, Maya Stotts.
Player of the year: Lillie Holcomb (Western Guilford).
Coach of the year: Meredith Antley (Southwest Guilford).
PAC 7 2-A
Boys basketball
Andrews: A.J. Herndon, D.J. Jackson.
Girls basketball
Andrews: Kiretha Baker, D'Erykah Perry.
Boys cross country
Andrews: John Shearin.
PIEDMONT TRIAD ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Boys basketball
Caldwell: Addison Newkirk.
Calvary Day: Zech Gibson, James Wilkins.
Forsyth Country Day: Jay Mitchell, Brandon Morgan, Q. Williams.
Greensboro Day: Nik Graves, Tyler Lundblade, Jaydon Young, Mike Zanoni.
High Point Christian: K.J. Garrett.
Westchester: Myles Patterson.
Players of the year: K.J. Garrett (High Point Christian), Jaydon Young (Greensboro Day).
Coach of the year: Doug Esleeck (Forsyth Country Day).
Girls basketball
Caldwell: Ella Hedman, Taylor Riffey.
Calvary Day: Marna Gehlaar.
Forsyth Country Day: Gigi Currie, Jianna Holmes, Josie Kilborn.
Greensboro Day: Je'Brian Fullwood, Kate Jones, Caroline Wyrick.
High Point Christian: Nadiya Hairston, Tiir Nyok, Kennedy Powell.
Player of the year: Tiir Nyok (High Point Christian).
Coach of the year: Brittany Drew (High Point Christian).
Boys soccer
Calvary Day: Adam Carter, Ryan Connors, Hunter Isenhour, Jalen London, Pierce Lowry, Dulio Medina, Josiah Winters
Forsyth Country Day: Owen Fitzgerald, Jesse Gargis, Jordan Skinner, Caelan Smith,
Greensboro Day: Seth Green, Cole Percival.
High Point Christian: Stephen Loy.
Westchester: Bo Brigman, Hamer Brigman, George Culp, Myles Patterson, Cook Smith.
Players of the year: George Culp (Westchester), Josiah Winters (Calvary Day).
Coach of the year: Adam Schwartz (Westchester).
Girls tennis
Caldwell: Rollins Ortmann.
Calvary Day: Nichole Allgood.
Forsyth Country Day: Mary Brooks Hall, Erica Chopani, Julia Kincaid, Bryanna Myers.
Greensboro Day: Ellie Johnson, Lucy Noone, Kendall Parr, Tinley Parr, Caroline Rainocek, Mary Marshall Rankin.
Westchester: Dory Keever.
Players of the year: Kendall Parr and Tinley Parr (Greensboro Day).
Volleyball
Caldwell: Gabby Black, Madison Bozarth, Lindsey MacDiarmid, Christina Phillips.
Calvary Day: Anne Marie Frazier, Addie Schultz.
Forsyth Country Day: Ainsley Reid, Erin Roberts.
Greensboro Day: McGuire Goodrich, Brianna Thompson.
High Point Christian: Carson Brooks, Emaline Martin, Kennedy Powell.
Player of the year: Gabby Black (Caldwell).
Coach of the year: Dan Bozarth (Caldwell).
NCISAA ALL-STATE BASKETBALL
BOYS
Class 4-A
Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young, Michael Zanoni.
Class 3-A
Calvary Day: James Wilkins.
Forsyth Country Day: Jay Mitchell.
High Point Christian: K.J. Garrett.
GIRLS
Class 4-A
Greensboro Day: Je'Bria Fullwood.
Wesleyan: Lily Pereira.
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: Josie Kilborn.
High Point Christian: Tiir Nyok, Kennedy Powell.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Ella Hedman.
