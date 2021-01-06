High school basketball: First day of Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase moved up

GREENSBORO — The first day of the inaugural Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase has been moved up to Thursday because of the threat of snow Friday.

The schedule for the opening day of the high school basketball event is: Grimsley vs. Dudley girls, 4:30 p.m.; Smith vs. Page girls, 6; Smith vs. Page boys, 7:30. All three games are at Page.

Saturday's schedule of games at Dudley remains unchanged: Smith vs. Grimsley girls, 2 p.m., Page vs. Dudley girls, 3:30; Page vs. Dudley boys, 5.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

