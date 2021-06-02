High school basketball summer showcase brings Greensboro teams together

Summer is a big part of team building and player development in high school basketball. Some teams play in weekend jamborees at a single school that typically offer three games per day and cost $350 to $400 per team, while others go to a team camp at a college where they might play six or seven games at a total cost of $3,000 to $4,000 per team.

“We’d like to give teams an affordable option to play in a summer league,” says Partee, who hopes the tournament will be more than just a one-year wonder. “The sustainability of it all is based on the financial part.”

A key to the financial side of the showcase is sponsorships. The sponsors for the first event are Jake’s Diner, NC Healthy Blue, Pepsi and Seafood Destiny.

“With this being a positive opportunity for our kids, especially with all the challenges of the past year with COVID shutting so much stuff down, when Partee mentioned it I jumped in immediately because I know the kids are starving for something like this,” says Natalie Johnson, a Grimsley graduate and owner of the four Jake’s Diner locations in Greensboro. “I felt privileged that I was asked to be a part of it, and I would love to do it moving forward.”

Players and coaches are excited about the possibilities, Fancourt says.