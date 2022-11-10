High school football playoff scoreboard

NCHSAA
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (11-0), 6 p.m. Saturday
No. 20 Mount Tabor (9-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday
No. 14 Northwest Guilford (9-2) at No. 3 Watauga (10-1), time TBA Saturday
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 11 Belmont South Point 74, No. 6 Dudley 41
No. 14 Boiling Springs Crest 42, No. 3 Oak Grove 15
No. 23 Eastern Guilford 62, No. 7 Asheville Erwin 42
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 1 Reidsville 51, No. 17 Providence Grove 25
NCISAA
DIVISON II
No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
