High school football playoffs move to second round

All games Friday unless noted.

NCHSAA

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (11-0)

No. 20 Mount Tabor (9-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (11-0)

No. 14 Northwest Guilford (9-2) at No. 3 Watauga (10-1)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 11 Belmont South Point (10-1) at No. 6 Dudley (9-2)

No. 14 Boiling Springs Crest (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Grove (11-0)

No. 23 Eastern Guilford (7-4) at No. 7 Asheville Erwin (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 17 Providence Grove (8-3) at No. 1 Reidsville (10-1)

NCISAA

Full pairings at NCISAA.org

DIVISON II

No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

