High school football schedule: Week 2

Kickoffs 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Andrews (1-0) at High Point Central (0-1)
Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Community School of Davidson (0-1)
Cummings (0-1) at Smith (0-1)
Glenn (1-0) at Parkland (0-1)
Grimsley (1-0) at East Forsyth (0-1)
Morehead (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at Western Alamance (1-0, 1-0)
Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at Northern Guilford (1-0, 1-0)
Northwest Guilford (1-0) at Western Guilford (0-1)
Page (0-1) at West Forsyth (1-0)
Reidsville (0-0) at East Surry (1-0)
Rockingham County (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at McMichael (0-1, 0-1)
Southeast Guilford (1-0) at Dudley (1-0)
Southwest Guilford (1-0) at Ragsdale (0-1)
Williams (0-1, 0-1) at Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-0)
Postponed
Southwestern Randolph (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-0 overall) at Eastern Guilford (1-0, 1-0), no makeup date (COVID-19 pause at Southwestern Randolph)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.