High school football schedule: Week 2
Dudley Page FB (copy)

Dudley players take the field before their 32-6 win over Page on Feb. 25. The Panthers are home Friday night against Southeast Guilford.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Kickoffs 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Andrews (1-0) at High Point Central (0-1)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Community School of Davidson (0-1)

Cummings (0-1) at Smith (0-1)

Glenn (1-0) at Parkland (0-1)

Grimsley (1-0) at East Forsyth (0-1)

Morehead (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at Western Alamance (1-0, 1-0)

Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at Northern Guilford (1-0, 1-0)

Northwest Guilford (1-0) at Western Guilford (0-1)

Page (0-1) at West Forsyth (1-0)

Reidsville (0-0) at East Surry (1-0)

Rockingham County (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at McMichael (0-1, 0-1)

Southeast Guilford (1-0) at Dudley (1-0)

Southwest Guilford (1-0) at Ragsdale (0-1)

Williams (0-1, 0-1) at Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-0)

Postponed

Southwestern Randolph (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-0 overall) at Eastern Guilford (1-0, 1-0), no makeup date (COVID-19 pause at Southwestern Randolph)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

