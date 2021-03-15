High school football schedule: Week 4

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Andrews (1-1 PAC 7 2-A, 1-2) at Randleman (3-0, 3-0)
Asheboro (0-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-3) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-0)
Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-1, 2-1)
High Point Central (1-2) at Southern Alamance (1-1)
McMichael (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Western Alamance (3-0, 3-0)
Mount Tabor (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-0) at Dudley (1-0, 3-0)
North Stokes (0-1 Northwest 1-A, 2-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 0-3)
Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Morehead (0-3, 0-3), 6:30
Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0) at Grimsley (1-0, 3-0)
Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3)
Person (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1)
Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2) at Page (0-1, 0-3)
Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at Carrboro (0-1, 0-3)
Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at East Forsyth (0-0, 0-2)
Smith (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Southwest Guilford (1-0, 2-1)
Southeast Guilford (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-1) at Eastern Guilford (2-0, 2-0)
POSTPONED
Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth's program
