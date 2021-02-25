 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Feb. 25
hsxtra football logo 022521

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14

Dudley 32, Page 6

Eastern Alamance 48, Northeast Guilford 0

Eastern Guilford 14, Williams 8

Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0

North Stokes 24, Bishop McGuinness  6

Person 40, Morehead 0

Andrews at Jordan-Matthews

Smith at Northwest Guilford

Southeast Guilford at Asheboro

Western Alamance at Rockingham County

Western Guilford at Southern Guilford

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Grimsley at Concord Cox Mill, 6

High Point Central at Southwest Guilford, 7

Northern Guilford at McMichael, 7

