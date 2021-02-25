High school football scoreboard: Feb. 25

THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14
Dudley 32, Page 6
Eastern Alamance 48, Northeast Guilford 0
Eastern Guilford 14, Williams 8
Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0
North Stokes 24, Bishop McGuinness 6
Person 40, Morehead 0
Andrews at Jordan-Matthews
Smith at Northwest Guilford
Southeast Guilford at Asheboro
Western Alamance at Rockingham County
Western Guilford at Southern Guilford
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Grimsley at Concord Cox Mill, 6
High Point Central at Southwest Guilford, 7
Northern Guilford at McMichael, 7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!