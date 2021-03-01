High school football scoreboard: March 1

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted
MONDAY'S GAME
High Point Central at Southwest Guilford, 6:30
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Andrews at High Point Central
Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson
Cummings at Smith
Glenn at Parkland
Grimsley at East Forsyth
Morehead at Western Alamance
Northeast Guilford at Northern Guilford
Northwest Guilford at Western Guilford
Page at West Forsyth
Reidsville at East Surry
Rockingham County at McMichael
Southeast Guilford at Dudley
Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale
Williams at Southern Guilford
POSTPONED
Southwestern Randolph at Eastern Guilford, no makeup date (COVID-19 pause at Southwestern Randolph)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.