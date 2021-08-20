 Skip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 1 results
featured top story

High school football scoreboard: Week 1 results

hsxtra logo web 010521

The high school football scoreboard from Week 1 of the 2021 fall season.

HSXtra.com top 10

No. 1 Grimsley 56, Clayton 0

No. 2 Dudley 18, Page 7

No. 3 Reidsville 35, Western Alamance 14

No. 4 Northern Guilford 35, No. 7 Eastern Guilford 7

No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 9 Southern Guilford (postponed, Sept. 10)

East Forsyth 48, No. 6 Northwest Guilford 7

Oak Grove 26, No. 8 Southwest Guilford 14

Northeast Guilford at No. 9 Ragsdale

Elsewhere

Reynolds 26, High Point Central 2

Smith 32, Andrews 0

McMichael at Rockingham County

Morehead at Southern Alamance

Triad Knights at High Point Christian

Canceled

Western Guilford at Morehead

Bishop McGuinness at Greenville John Paul II (thunderstorms) 

