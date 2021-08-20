High school football scoreboard: Week 1 results

The high school football scoreboard from Week 1 of the 2021 fall season.
HSXtra.com top 10
No. 1 Grimsley 56, Clayton 0
No. 2 Dudley 18, Page 7
No. 3 Reidsville 35, Western Alamance 14
No. 4 Northern Guilford 35, No. 7 Eastern Guilford 7
No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 9 Southern Guilford (postponed, Sept. 10)
East Forsyth 48, No. 6 Northwest Guilford 7
Oak Grove 26, No. 8 Southwest Guilford 14
Northeast Guilford at No. 9 Ragsdale
Elsewhere
Reynolds 26, High Point Central 2
Smith 32, Andrews 0
McMichael at Rockingham County
Morehead at Southern Alamance
Triad Knights at High Point Christian
Canceled
Western Guilford at Morehead
Bishop McGuinness at Greenville John Paul II (thunderstorms)