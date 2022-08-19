 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football scoreboard: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Greenville Pope John Paul II 36, Bishop McGuinness 32

Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Dudley at No. 4 Page, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Grimsley at Clayton, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Reidsville at Western Alamance

Southern Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford

No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford

No. 7 Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oak Grove at No. 9 Southwest Guilford

Reynolds at No. 10 High Point Central, 7 p.m.

North Wake Saints at High Point Christian, 7 p.m.

Ragsdale at Northeast Guilford

Rockingham County at McMichael

SATURDAY'S GAME

Andrews at Smith, 1 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

