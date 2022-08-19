High school football scoreboard: Week 1
N.C. A&T fires men's basketball coach Will Jones; assistant Phillip Shumpert to lead program in 2022-23 season
Will Jones has been fired as N.C. A&T’s men’s basketball coach, just one day after classes began for the fall semester and just a few week…
One of the greatest athletes of all time took his seat atop Bubba Wallace’s pit box at the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400, put on the driver communication headset, and took in all three hours.
As voted by area coaches.
GREENSBORO — Grimsley held the fourth annual D.J. Reader Jamboree on Friday night at Jamieson Stadium. The Whirlies were joined by football te…
Dudley's Steven Davis and Page's Doug Robertson preview Friday night's opener at Marion Kirby Stadium.
The Georgia-bound senior follows in the large footsteps of his Whirlies mentors, Tamorye Thompson and Travis Shaw.
N.C. A&T loaded men's basketball schedule features UNCG, Houston, multi-team events and the Aggies' CAA debut
A&T will also play Iowa and Iowa State on the road in November.
Area teams open their seasons with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Here's a look at who area teams are playing, where and when during the 2022 season.
HARRISON, N.J. — High Point native Brandt Bronico has scored his first goal for Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC, and it's a game-winner.