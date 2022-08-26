 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

High school football scores: Week 2

  • 0

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Southeast Guilford 23, No. 1 Dudley 7

No. 2 Grimsley 40, Reagan 34

No. 7 Page 22, No. 3 Reidsville 14

No. 4 Northern Guilford 56, Smith 19

No. 6 Northwest Guilford 50, North Davidson 22

Williams 41, No. 8 Eastern Guilford 20

No. 9 Southwest Guilford 28, Reynolds 7

Morehead 41, No. 10 Rockingham County 21 

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews 34, High Point Central 0 

Glenn 21, Ragsdale 12

High Point Christian 14, Harrells Christian 3

People are also reading…

McMichael 40, Bartlett Yancey 38

Northeast Guilford 8, Western Guilford 0

Providence Grove 42, Southern Guilford 0

South Stokes 49, Bishop McGuinness 14

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert