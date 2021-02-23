 Skip to main content
High school football season already facing schedule changes
HSExtra-football.jpg

With rain in the forecast for Friday, some high school football openers have been moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday (unless noted). Here's a look at the schedule, which we will update as more games are moved:

THURSDAY

Andrews at Jordan-Matthews, 6:30 p.m.

East Forsyth at Glenn

Eastern Alamance at Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Page at Dudley

Smith at Northwest Guilford

Southeast Guilford at Asheboro

Western Alamance at Rockingham County, 6:30 p.m.

Western Guilford at Southern Guilford

FRIDAY

Davie County at Ragsdale

Eastern Guilford at Williams

Grimsley at Concord Cox Mill

High Point Central at Southwest Guilford

Morehead at Person

North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness

Northern Guilford at McMichael

Reidsville at Thomasville

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

