High school football standings: Week 11

METRO 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
| 6-0
| 9-0
|Northwest Guilford
| 5-1
| 7-2
|Page
| 4-2
| 5-4
|Southeast Guilford
| 3-3
| 6-3
|Southwest Guilford
| 3-3
| 5-4
|Northern Guilford
| 2-4
| 4-5
|Ragsdale
| 1-5
| 1-8
|Western Guilford
| 0-6
| 0-9
Friday's games
Northern Guilford at Grimsley
Southeast Guilford at Page
Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford
Western Guilford at Ragsdale
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|East Forsyth
| 6-0
| 9-0
|Reagan
| 5-1
| 7-2
|Mount Tabor
| 4-2
| 7-2
|West Forsyth
| 4-2
| 4-5
|Davie County
| 2-4
| 3-6
|Glenn
| 2-4
| 3-6
|Reynolds
| 1-5
| 2-7
|Parkland
| 0-6
| 0-9
Friday's games
Glenn at Davie County
Parkland at Mount Tabor
Reagan at Reynolds
West Forsyth at East Forsyth
MID-STATE 3-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
| 6-0
| 7-2
|Eastern Guilford
| 6-0
| 6-3
|Southern Guilford
| 4-2
| 5-4
|Northeast Guilford
| 2-4
| 5-4
|Rockingham County
| 2-4
| 3-6
|Smith
| 2-4
| 2-7
|Atkins
| 1-5
| 2-6
|High Point Central
| 1-5
| 1-8
Friday's games
Eastern Guilford at Dudley
High Point Central at Southern Guilford
Rockingham County at Atkins
Smith at Northeast Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Reidsville
| 5-0
| 8-1
|Walkertown
| 4-1
| 7-2
|McMichael
| 3-2
| 6-3
|West Stokes
| 3-3
| 5-4
|Morehead
| 2-3
| 4-5
|Andrews
| 1-4
| 4-5
|North Forsyth
| 0-5
| 3-6
Thursday's game
Walkertown at Andrews
Friday's games
McMichael at North Forsyth
Morehead at Reidsville
West Stokes at Galax (Va.)
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Pine Lake Prep
| 5-0
| 9-0
|Comm. School of Davidson
| 5-0
| 8-1
|Christ the King
| 3-2
| 7-2
|Winston-Salem Prep
| 2-3
| 3-5
|Mountain Island Charter
| 2-4
| 4-4
|Carver
| 1-4
| 2-7
|Bishop McGuinness
| 0-5
| 1-8
Friday's games
Carver at Winston-Salem Prep
Huntersville Christ the King at Bishop McGuinness
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Lake Norman Charter
OTHERS
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
| 1-3
| 4-5
|b-North Davidson
| 2-2
| 3-6
|b-Oak Grove
| 4-0
| 9-0
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
Central Davidson at Oak Grove
Ledford at North Davidson
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Ga.) at High Point Christian
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
