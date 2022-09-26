 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football standings: Week 7

HSExtra-football.jpg

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   2-0    5-0
Page  2-0    3-2 
Northern Guilford  1-1   3-2 
Northwest Guilford  1-1   3-2 
Ragsdale   1-1    1-4
Southwest Guilford   1-1    3-2
Southeast Guilford   0-2   3-2 
Western Guilford   0-2    0-5 

Thursday's games

Grimsley at Western Guilford

Page at Northwest Guilford

Southwest Guilford at Northern Guilford

Friday's game

Southeast Guilford at Ragsdale

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
East Forsyth 2-0    5-0 
Mount Tabor  2-0    5-0
Davie County 1-1    2-3 
Glenn 1-1    2-3
Reagan  1-1    3-2 
West Forsyth 1-1   1-4 
Parkland 0-2    0-5 
Reynolds  0-2    1-4 

Thursday's games

Reagan at Davie County

Reynolds at Parkland

West Forsyth at Glenn

Friday's game

East Forsyth at Mount Tabor

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  2-0   3-2
Eastern Guilford  2-0   2-3 
Southern Guilford  2-0   3-2
Rockingham County   1-1   2-3
Smith  1-1   1-4 
Atkins    0-2    1-3
High Point Central  0-2   0-5
Northeast Guilford   0-2    3-2

Thursday's games

Dudley at Smith

Rockingham County at Eastern Guilford

Southern Guilford at Atkins

Friday's game

High Point Central at Northeast Guilford

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
McMichael  2-0   5-1
Reidsville  2-0   5-1
Morehead  1-0   3-2
Walkertown   1-0   4-1
Andrews  0-2   3-3 
North Forsyth   0-2   2-3
West Stokes   0-2   2-3

Thursday's games

Andrews at North Forsyth

Morehead at West Stokes

Walkertown at Reidsville

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson  2-0   4-1
Pine Lake Prep  2-0   5-0
Christ the King  1-0   5-0
Carver  1-1   2-4
Winston-Salem Prep  0-1   1-3
Bishop McGuinness  0-2   1-5
Mountain Island Charter   0-2   2-2

Thursday's games

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Huntersville Christ the King

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Winston-Salem Prep

Friday's game

Community School of Davidson at Carver

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-0    3-2
b-North Davidson   0-0    1-4 
b-Oak Grove   0-0    5-0

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Thursday's games

North Davidson at Montgomery Central

Oak Grove at Asheboro

Raleigh Ravenscroft at High Point Christian, WMYV-48

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

