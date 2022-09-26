High school football standings: Week 7

METRO 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
| 2-0
| 5-0
|Page
| 2-0
| 3-2
|Northern Guilford
| 1-1
| 3-2
|Northwest Guilford
| 1-1
| 3-2
|Ragsdale
| 1-1
| 1-4
|Southwest Guilford
| 1-1
| 3-2
|Southeast Guilford
| 0-2
| 3-2
|Western Guilford
| 0-2
| 0-5
Thursday's games
Grimsley at Western Guilford
Page at Northwest Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Northern Guilford
Friday's game
Southeast Guilford at Ragsdale
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|East Forsyth
| 2-0
| 5-0
|Mount Tabor
| 2-0
| 5-0
|Davie County
| 1-1
| 2-3
|Glenn
| 1-1
| 2-3
|Reagan
| 1-1
| 3-2
|West Forsyth
| 1-1
| 1-4
|Parkland
| 0-2
| 0-5
|Reynolds
| 0-2
| 1-4
Thursday's games
Reagan at Davie County
Reynolds at Parkland
West Forsyth at Glenn
Friday's game
East Forsyth at Mount Tabor
MID-STATE 3-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
| 2-0
| 3-2
|Eastern Guilford
| 2-0
| 2-3
|Southern Guilford
| 2-0
| 3-2
|Rockingham County
| 1-1
| 2-3
|Smith
| 1-1
| 1-4
|Atkins
| 0-2
| 1-3
|High Point Central
| 0-2
| 0-5
|Northeast Guilford
| 0-2
| 3-2
Thursday's games
Dudley at Smith
Rockingham County at Eastern Guilford
Southern Guilford at Atkins
Friday's game
High Point Central at Northeast Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|McMichael
| 2-0
| 5-1
|Reidsville
| 2-0
| 5-1
|Morehead
| 1-0
| 3-2
|Walkertown
| 1-0
| 4-1
|Andrews
| 0-2
| 3-3
|North Forsyth
| 0-2
| 2-3
|West Stokes
| 0-2
| 2-3
Thursday's games
Andrews at North Forsyth
Morehead at West Stokes
Walkertown at Reidsville
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
| 2-0
| 4-1
|Pine Lake Prep
| 2-0
| 5-0
|Christ the King
| 1-0
| 5-0
|Carver
| 1-1
| 2-4
|Winston-Salem Prep
| 0-1
| 1-3
|Bishop McGuinness
| 0-2
| 1-5
|Mountain Island Charter
| 0-2
| 2-2
Thursday's games
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Huntersville Christ the King
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Winston-Salem Prep
Friday's game
Community School of Davidson at Carver
OTHERS
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
| 0-0
| 3-2
|b-North Davidson
| 0-0
| 1-4
|b-Oak Grove
| 0-0
| 5-0
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Thursday's games
North Davidson at Montgomery Central
Oak Grove at Asheboro
Raleigh Ravenscroft at High Point Christian, WMYV-48
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
