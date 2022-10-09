High school football standings: Week 9

METRO 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
| 4-0
| 7-0
|Northwest Guilford
| 3-1
| 5-2
|Page
| 3-1
| 4-3
|Southeast Guilford
| 2-2
| 5-2
|Southwest Guilford
| 2-2
| 4-3
|Northern Guilford
| 1-3
| 3-4
|Ragsdale
| 1-3
| 1-6
|Western Guilford
| 0-4
| 0-7
Friday's games
Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale
Page at Northern Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Grimsley
Southeast Guilford at Western Guilford
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|East Forsyth
| 4-0
| 7-0
|Mount Tabor
| 3-1
| 6-1
|Reagan
| 3-1
| 5-2
|Glenn
| 2-2
| 3-4
|West Forsyth
| 2-2
| 2-5
|Davie County
| 1-3
| 2-5
|Reynolds
| 1-3
| 2-5
|Parkland
| 0-4
| 0-7
Friday's games
Davie County at West Forsyth
East Forsyth at Reynolds
Mount Tabor at Glenn
Parkland at Reagan
MID-STATE 3-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
| 4-0
| 5-2
|Eastern Guilford
| 4-0
| 4-3
|Southern Guilford
| 4-0
| 5-2
|High Point Central
| 1-3
| 1-6
|Northeast Guilford
| 1-3
| 4-3
|Rockingham County
| 1-3
| 2-5
|Smith
| 1-3
| 1-6
|Atkins
| 0-4
| 1-5
Friday's games
Atkins at Northeast Guilford
High Point Central at Smith
Rockingham County at Dudley
Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Reidsville
| 3-0
| 6-1
|McMichael
| 3-0
| 6-1
|Walkertown
| 2-1
| 5-2
|West Stokes
| 2-2
| 4-3
|Morehead
| 1-2
| 3-4
|Andrews
| 1-3
| 4-4
|North Forsyth
| 0-4
| 2-5
Friday's games
Andrews at Morehead
North Surry at North Forsyth
Walkertown at McMichael
Reidsville at West Stokes
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
| 4-0
| 6-1
|Pine Lake Prep
| 4-0
| 7-0
|Christ the King
| 2-1
| 6-1
|Carver
| 1-2
| 2-5
|Winston-Salem Prep
| 1-2
| 2-4
|Bishop McGuinness
| 0-3
| 1-6
|Mountain Island Charter
| 0-4
| 2-4
Friday's games
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Huntersville Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Carver
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness
OTHERS
|
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
| 0-2
| 3-4
|b-North Davidson
| 1-1
| 2-5
|b-Oak Grove
| 2-0
| 7-0
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday's games
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at High Point Christian
Ledford at Oak Grove, WMYV-48
North Davidson at Asheboro
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!