High school football standings: Week 9

  • 0
HSExtra-football.jpg

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   4-0    7-0
Northwest Guilford  3-1    5-2 
Page  3-1   4-3
Southeast Guilford  2-2   5-2 
Southwest Guilford  2-2    4-3
Northern Guilford  1-3    3-4
Ragsdale  1-3   1-6 
Western Guilford   0-4    0-7 

Friday's games

Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale

Page at Northern Guilford

Southwest Guilford at Grimsley

Southeast Guilford at Western Guilford

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
East Forsyth 4-0    7-0 
Mount Tabor  3-1    6-1
Reagan 3-1   5-2 
Glenn  2-2    3-4
West Forsyth  2-2    2-5 
Davie County 1-3  2-5 
Reynolds 1-3    2-5 
Parkland  0-4    0-7 

Friday's games

Davie County at West Forsyth

East Forsyth at Reynolds

Mount Tabor at Glenn

Parkland at Reagan

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  4-0   5-2
Eastern Guilford  4-0   4-3 
Southern Guilford  4-0   5-2
High Point Central  1-3   1-6
Northeast Guilford    1-3   4-3
Rockingham County   1-3    2-5
Smith  1-3   1-6
Atkins  0-4    1-5

Friday's games

Atkins at Northeast Guilford

High Point Central at Smith

Rockingham County at Dudley

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Reidsville  3-0   6-1
McMichael  3-0   6-1
Walkertown  2-1   5-2
West Stokes  2-2   4-3
Morehead  1-2   3-4
Andrews   1-3   4-4
North Forsyth   0-4   2-5

Friday's games

Andrews at Morehead

North Surry at North Forsyth

Walkertown at McMichael

Reidsville at West Stokes

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson  4-0   6-1
Pine Lake Prep  4-0   7-0
Christ the King  2-1   6-1
Carver  1-2   2-5
Winston-Salem Prep  1-2   2-4
Bishop McGuinness  0-3   1-6
Mountain Island Charter   0-4   2-4

Friday's games

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Huntersville Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Carver

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian   0-2    3-4
b-North Davidson   1-1    2-5 
b-Oak Grove   2-0    7-0

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday's games

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at High Point Christian

Ledford at Oak Grove, WMYV-48

North Davidson at Asheboro

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

