High school football update

With rain in the forecast for Friday, some high school football openers have been moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday. Here's a look at the schedule, which we will update as more games are moved:
THURSDAY
Page at Dudley
Smith at Northwest Guilford
Southeast Guilford at Asheboro
FRIDAY
Andrews at Jordan-Matthews
Davie County at Ragsdale
East Forsyth at Glenn
Eastern Alamance at Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford at Williams
Grimsley at Concord Cox Mill
High Point Central at Southwest Guilford
Morehead at Person
North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness
Northern Guilford at McMichael
Reidsville at Thomasville
Western Alamance at Rockingham County
Western Guilford at Southern Guilford
