High school football: Week 3

Kickoffs 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Dudley (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 2-0) at Smith (0-0, 0-2)
East Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-2) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0)
Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-0 overall) at Asheboro (0-2, 0-2)
Eastern Randolph (2-0 PAC 7 2-A, 2-0) at Andrews (1-0, 1-1)
Grimsley (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-0) at High Point Central (0-0, 1-1)
McMichael (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-2) at Morehead (0-2, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Northern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-0) at Eastern Alamance (2-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.
Northwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-0 overall) at Page (0-0, 0-2)
Parkland (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-2) at Southwest Guilford (0-0, 1-1)
Ragsdale (1-1) at Reidsville (1-0)
Rockingham County (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 0-2)
Southern Alamance (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-0) at Southeast Guilford (1-0, 1-1)
Western Guilford (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-2) at Mount Tabor (0-0, 2-0)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.