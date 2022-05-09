 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school playoff scoreboard

HSExtra-sports.jpg

NCHSAA

Area teams

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 4-A

Second round

Friday's results

No. 1 Cornelius Hough 20, No. 16 Southwest Guilford 2

No. 5 Northern Guilford 15, No. 12 Page 10

No. 4 Reynolds 13, No. 13 Mount Tabor 6

No. 7 Lake Norman 19, No. 10 Reagan 5

No. 2 Matthews Weddington 10, No. 15 Northwest Guilford 5

Third round

Tuesday's game

No. 5 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

Second round

Friday's results

No. 3 Hickory def. No. 14 Eastern Guilford, forfeit

No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 12, No. 10 Atkins 6

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye

Third round

Tuesday's game

No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness

GIRLS LACROSSE

Second round

Thursday's result

No. 7 Bishop McGuinness 14, No. 10 Page 13

Friday's games

No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park 13, No. 8 West Forsyth 3

No. 5 Cornelius Hough 27, No. 12 East Forsyth 19

No. 4 Matthews Weddington 20, No. 13 Northern Guilford 6

No. 3 Northwest Guilford 22, No. 14 Mount Tabor 2

No. 2 Reynolds 11, No. 18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7

Third round

Tuesday's games

No. 11 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 3 Northwest Guilford

No. 7 Bishop McGuinness at No. 2 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 5:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Third round

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page

CLASS 1-A

No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

NCISAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Raleigh Wake Christian at Greensboro Day

No. 2 Wesleyan, double bye

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Forsyth Country Day at Calvary Day

No. 3 High Point Christian, double bye

CLASS 2-A

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 3 (West) Caldwell, bye

No. 2 (West) Westchester, bye

BOYS LACROSSE

DIVISION I

First round

Tuesday's game

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) at Greensboro Day

DIVISION II

First round

Tuesday's game

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

First round

Tuesday's game

No. 7 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's match

Wesleyan at Cary Academy

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's matches

High Point Christian at Raleigh Grace Christian

No. 3 Calvary Day, double bye

No. 2 Forsyth Country Day, double bye

CLASS 2-A

First round

Tuesday's matches

Charlotte University Christian at No. 5 (West) Caldwell

Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian at No. 3 (West) Westchester

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Wesleyan at No. 5 Charlotte Country Day

CLASS 3-A

First round

Friday's games

No. 8 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 1 High Point Christian

No. 5 Fayetteville Christian at No. 4 Calvary Day

BOYS TENNIS

DIVISION I

First round

Tuesday's matches

Raleigh Wake Christian at Wesleyan

No. 4 Greensboro Day, double bye

DIVISION II

Second round

Thursday's matches

High Point Christian at No. 8 Cary Christian

Asheville Carolina Day at No. 5 Calvary Day

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

