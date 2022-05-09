High school playoff scoreboard

NCHSAA
Area teams
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Friday's results
No. 1 Cornelius Hough 20, No. 16 Southwest Guilford 2
No. 5 Northern Guilford 15, No. 12 Page 10
No. 4 Reynolds 13, No. 13 Mount Tabor 6
No. 7 Lake Norman 19, No. 10 Reagan 5
No. 2 Matthews Weddington 10, No. 15 Northwest Guilford 5
Third round
Tuesday's game
No. 5 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
Second round
Friday's results
No. 3 Hickory def. No. 14 Eastern Guilford, forfeit
No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 12, No. 10 Atkins 6
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye
Third round
Tuesday's game
No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness
GIRLS LACROSSE
Second round
Thursday's result
No. 7 Bishop McGuinness 14, No. 10 Page 13
Friday's games
No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park 13, No. 8 West Forsyth 3
No. 5 Cornelius Hough 27, No. 12 East Forsyth 19
No. 4 Matthews Weddington 20, No. 13 Northern Guilford 6
No. 3 Northwest Guilford 22, No. 14 Mount Tabor 2
No. 2 Reynolds 11, No. 18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7
Third round
Tuesday's games
No. 11 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 3 Northwest Guilford
No. 7 Bishop McGuinness at No. 2 Reynolds (Bolton Complex), 5:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Third round
Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page
CLASS 1-A
No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
NCISAA
Area teams
BASEBALL
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Raleigh Wake Christian at Greensboro Day
No. 2 Wesleyan, double bye
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Forsyth Country Day at Calvary Day
No. 3 High Point Christian, double bye
CLASS 2-A
First round
Tuesday's games
No. 3 (West) Caldwell, bye
No. 2 (West) Westchester, bye
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION I
First round
Tuesday's game
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) at Greensboro Day
DIVISION II
First round
Tuesday's game
No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
First round
Tuesday's game
No. 7 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's match
Wesleyan at Cary Academy
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's matches
High Point Christian at Raleigh Grace Christian
No. 3 Calvary Day, double bye
No. 2 Forsyth Country Day, double bye
CLASS 2-A
First round
Tuesday's matches
Charlotte University Christian at No. 5 (West) Caldwell
Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian at No. 3 (West) Westchester
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Wesleyan at No. 5 Charlotte Country Day
CLASS 3-A
First round
Friday's games
No. 8 Huntersville SouthLake Christian at No. 1 High Point Christian
No. 5 Fayetteville Christian at No. 4 Calvary Day
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I
First round
Tuesday's matches
Raleigh Wake Christian at Wesleyan
No. 4 Greensboro Day, double bye
DIVISION II
Second round
Thursday's matches
High Point Christian at No. 8 Cary Christian
Asheville Carolina Day at No. 5 Calvary Day
No. 1 Forsyth Country Day, bye
