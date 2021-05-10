 Skip to main content
High school playoffs scoreboard: May 10
HSExtra-sports.jpg

NCHSAA

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

GIRLS SOCCER

Regional finals

Tuesday's games

Class 4-A West

No. 15 Page (14-3-0) at No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park (16-0-1), 7

Class 3-A East

No. 8 Northern Guilford (17-0-0) at No. 2 Chapel Hill (16-1-0), 7

SOFTBALL

Regional final

Tuesday's game

Class 4-A West

No. 6 East Forsyth (17-0) at No. 4 South Caldwell (15-1), 7

NCISAA

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday’s games

Class 4-A

Rabun Gap, Ga. (17-5) at Wesleyan (15-4), 4

Class 3-A

Concord Academy (6-11) at High Point Christian (19-4), 4:30

Class 2-A

Caldwell (12-7) at Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (16-2), 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinal

Tuesday's game

Division II

Raleigh St. David's (5-5) at Forsyth Country Day (11-1), 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Tuesday’s games

Class 4-A

Charlotte Latin (15-2) at Wesleyan (12-1), 7

Class 3-A

Wilmington Coastal Christian (11-4) at Forsyth Country Day (11-3), 5:30

Class 2-A

Caldwell (10-6) at Raleigh St. Thomas More (12-2), 3

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday’s games

Class 3-A

High Point Christian (10-5) at Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy (17-2), 4

Forsyth Country Day (12-3) at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (9-5), 5

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

Tuesday’s matches

Division I

Charlotte Latin (12-2) at Greensboro Day (14-1), 4

Division II

Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy (12-6) at Forsyth Country Day (14-2), 4

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

