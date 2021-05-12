High school playoffs scoreboard: May 12

NCHSAA
GIRLS SOCCER
Regional finals
Tuesday’s results
Class 4-A West
No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park 3, No. 15 Page 2
Class 3-A East
No. 2 Chapel Hill 1, No. 8 Northern Guilford 0
SOFTBALL
Regional final
Tuesday’s result
Class 4-A West
No. 6 East Forsyth 2, No. 4 South Caldwell 1
Championship series
Friday and Saturday
(Best of three)
At North Davidson or Davie County
East Forsyth (18-0) vs. Wilmington Hoggard (18-0)
NCISAA
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Class 4-A
Wesleyan 10, Rabun Gap (Ga.) 0
Class 3-A
High Point Christian 8, Concord Academy 0
Class 2-A
Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 8, Caldwell 0
Championship series
Friday and Saturday
(Best of three)
Class 4-A
Wesleyan (16-4) at Charlotte Christian (20-6)
Class 3-A
High Point Christian (20-4) at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (26-2)
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinal
Tuesday’s result
Division II
Forsyth Country Day 16, Raleigh St. David's 5
Championship
Saturday's game
Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (10-1) at Forsyth Country Day (12-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Class 4-A
Charlotte Latin 1, Wesleyan 0
Class 2-A
Raleigh St. Thomas More 4, Caldwell 3 (OT)
Wednesday's game
Class 3-A
Wilmington Coastal Christian (11-4) at Forsyth Country Day (11-3)
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Class 3-A
High Point Christian 6, Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 1
Forsyth Country Day 3, Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian 2
Championship series
(Best of three)
Friday and Saturday
Forsyth Country Day (13-3) at High Point Christian (11-5)
BOYS TENNIS
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Greensboro Day d. Charlotte Latin
Division II
Forsyth Country Day 5, Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 0
Championships
Saturday's matches
Division I
Durham Academy-Charlotte Country Day winner vs. Greensboro Day (15-1)
Division II
Forsyth Country Day (15-2) at Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (15-0)
