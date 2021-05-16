High school playoffs scoreboard: May 18

NCHSAA
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
SOFTBALL
Class 4-A
Championship series
(Best of three)
At North Davidson HS
Wilmington Hoggard vs. East Forsyth
Game 1: Hoggard 1, East Forsyth 0
Game 2: East Forsyth 1, Hoggard 0 (10 innings)
Game 3: Hoggard 6, East Forsyth 5 (Hoggard wins series 2-1)
NCISAA
Full pairings at NCISAA.org.
BASEBALL
Championship series
(Best of three)
Class 4-A
Wesleyan at Charlotte Christian
Game 1: Charlotte Christian 3, Wesleyan 2
Game 2: Wesleyan 5, Charlotte Christian 1
Game 3: Charlotte Christian 7, Wesleyan 0 (Charlotte Christian wins series 2-1)
Class 3-A
High Point Christian at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian
Game 1: Hickory Grove Christian 5, High Point Christian 1
Game 2: Hickory Grove Christian 4, High Point Christian 2 (Hickory Grove Christian wins series 2-0)
BOYS LACROSSE
Division II championship
Forsyth Country Day 11, Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 9
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3-A championship
Cary Christian 4, Forsyth Country Day 3 (OT)
SOFTBALL
Championship series
Class 3-A
(Best of three)
Forsyth Country Day at High Point Christian
Game 1: Forsyth Country Day 14, High Point Christian 2
Game 2: Forsyth Country Day 6, High Point Christian 5 (Forsyth Country Day wins series 2-0)
BOYS TENNIS
Championships
Division I
Charlotte Country Day 5, Greensboro Day 4
Division II
Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 5, Forsyth Country Day 1
