High school playoffs scoreboard: May 5

NCHSAA
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
GIRLS SOCCER
First-round results
Class 4-A West
No. 4 Reagan 4, No. 13 Durham Jordan 1
No. 3 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 14 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 1
No. 6 Raleigh Athens Drive 1, No. 11 West Forsyth 0
No. 15 Page (9-3-0) at No. 2 South Caldwell (4-8-0), Wednesday
Class 3-A West
No. 12 St. Stephens 2, No. 5 Southwest Guilford 1
Class 3-A East
No. 8 Northern Guilford 9, No. 9 South Brunswick 0
Class 2-A West
No. 5 North Davidson 3, No. 12 East Lincoln 0
No. 4 Monroe Central Academy 2, No. 13 Forbush 1
No. 6 Atkins 5, No. 11 Shelby 0
Class 2-A East
No. 8 Carrboro 9, No. 9 McMichael 0
Class 1-A West
No. 1 Huntersville Christ the King 4, No. 16 South Stokes 2
No. 8 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 9 Uwharrie Charter 0
Second round
Wednesday's matches
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Cornelius Hough (15-0-0) at No. 4 Reagan (12-0-1)
No. 6 Raleigh Athens Drive (13-1-1) at No. 3 Northwest Guilford (12-1-0)
No. 15 Page -No. 2 South Caldwell winner vs. No. 7 South Mecklenburg (12-0-1), Thursday
Class 3-A East
No. 16 Clayton (8-5-0) at No. 8 Northern Guilford (15-0-0)
Class 2-A West
No. 5 North Davidson (12-1-0) at No. 4 Monroe Central Academy (13-2-0)
No. 14 Salisbury (11-1-0) at No. 6 Atkins (13-0-2)
Class 1-A West
No. 8 Bishop McGuinness (12-3-0) at No. 1 Huntersville Christ the King (10-2-0), 6
SOFTBALL
First-round results
Class 4-A West
No. 5 Charlotte Providence 12, No. 12 High Point Central 0
No. 6 East Forsyth 10, No. 11 Cary Green Level 0
No. 13 West Forsyth (6-7) at No. 4 South Caldwell (12-1), Wednesday
No. 15 Davie County (9-5) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-1), Wednesday
Class 3-A West
No. 13 Enka 8, No. 4 Southwest Guilford 0
Class 2-A West
No. 8 West Stanly 10, No. 9 West Stokes 0
No. 5 Sylva Smoky Mountain 4, No. 12 Surry Central 0
No. 4 West Wilkes 11, No. 13 Burns 0
No. 6 North Davidson 8, No. 11 Claremont Bunker Hill 0
No. 10 Oak Grove (10-4) at No. 7 Madison (9-3), Wednesday
Class 1-A West
No. 5 East Surry 4, No. 12 Hiwassee Dam 3
No. 15 South Stokes (9-4) at No. 2 Robbinsville (13-1), Wednesday
Second round
Wednesday's games
Class 4-A West
No. 14 Cornelius Hough (8-6) at No. 6 East Forsyth (15-0)
No. 13 West Forsyth-No. 4 South Caldwell winner vs. No. 5 Charlotte Providence (11-1), Thursday
No. 15 Davie County-No. 2 Northwest Guilford winner vs. No. 7 Mooresville (15-1), Thursday
Class 2-A West
No. 5 Sylva Smoky Mountain (11-1) at No. 4 West Wilkes (15-0)
No. 14 Catawba Bandys-No. 3 East Rutherford winner vs. No. 6 North Davidson (14-2), Thursday
No. 10 Oak Grove-No. 7 Madison winner vs. No. 15 Burnsville Mountain Heritage-No. 2 East Lincoln winner, Thursday
Class 1-A West
No. 5 East Surry (12-2) at No. 4 Alleghany (10-5)
No. 15 South Stokes-No. 2 Robbinsville winner vs. No. 10 Murphy (13-1), Thursday
NCISAA
Full pairings at NCISAA.org.
BASEBALL
First round
Wednesday’s games
Class 4-A East
Greensboro Day (5-15) at No. 2 Cary Academy (17-0)
No. 1 Wesleyan (14-4), bye
Class 3-A West
Forsyth Country Day (1-15) at No. 1 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (23-2)
Concord Academy (4-11) at Calvary Day (10-4-1)
Class 3-A East
No. 1 High Point Christian (18-4), bye
Class 2-A West
Hickory Christian (1-11) at Salem Baptist (7-5)
Second round
Thursday’s games
Hickory Christian-Salem Baptist winner at No. 3 Caldwell (10-7)
Burlington Christian-Southern Pines O’Neal School winner at No. 2 Westchester (7-5)
BOYS LACROSSE
Division I East
First round
Wednesday’s game
Wesleyan (0-11) at No. 3 Greensboro Day (4-7)
Division II West
Semifinal
May 11
Asheville School-Huntersville SouthLake Christian winner at No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (11-1)
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday’s results
Division I West
No. 4 Forsyth Country Day 18, Huntersville SouthLake Christian 11
Division I East
No. 1 Durham Academy 14, Greensboro Day 4
Second round
Friday's game
Division I West
No. 4 Forsyth Country Day (11-2) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (13-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
First round
Tuesday’s matches
Class 4-A East
Durham Academy (5-6) at No. 4 Greensboro Day (9-8-1), Wednesday
No. 1 Wesleyan (11-1), bye
Class 3-A West
Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (5-10) at No. 1 Calvary Day (11-3), Wednesday
No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 6, Asheville Carolina Day 0
Class 3-A East
No. 4 High Point Christian 3, Raleigh Grace Christian 0
Class 2-A West
No. 7 Westchester 5, Southern Pines O'Neal School 2
No. 2 Caldwell (8-6), bye
Second round
Friday's matches
Class 4-A East
Durham Academy-No. 4 Greensboro Day winner at No. 1 Wesleyan (11-1)
Class 3-A West
Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian-No. 1 Calvary Day winner vs. No. 4 Asheville Christian (13-2)
Asheville School-No. 3 Gaston Christian winner at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (10-3)
Class 3-A East
No. 4 High Point Christian (7-10) at No. 1 Cary Christian (11-1)
Class 2-A West
No. 7 Westchester (3-10) at No. 2 Caldwell (8-6)
SOFTBALL
First round
Wednesday’s games
Class 4-A
Raleigh Ravenscroft (3-8) at Wesleyan (3-10)
Class 3-A
Gaston Christian (1-8) at No. 4 High Point Christian (9-5)
Forsyth Country Day (11-3) at No. 3 Concord Academy (3-7)
Class 2-A
Salem Baptist (0-6) at No. 4 Fayetteville Freedom Christian (5-8)
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday’s matches
Division I East
Second round
Wesleyan (8-6-1) at No. 4 Raleigh Ravenscroft (6-6)
No. 1 Greensboro Day (13-1), bye
Division II East
First round
High Point Christian (4-9) at No. 4 Cary Christian (5-8)
Division II West
Second round
Friday’s match
Asheville Christian-Asheville Carolina Day winner at No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (13-2)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.