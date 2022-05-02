High school scoreboard

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
Area teams
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's games
No. 17 West Forsyth at No. 16 Southwest Guilford
No. 20 Indian Trail Porter Ridge at No. 13 Mount Tabor
No. 18 Davie County at No. 15 Northwest Guilford
Second round
Friday's games
No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford
Porter Ridge-Mount Tabor winner at No. 4 Reynolds
No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman
Davie County-Northwest Guilford winner at No. 2 Matthews Weddington
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
Second round
Friday's games
No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory
No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday's games
No. 20 St. Stephens at No. 13 Northern Guilford
No. 19 Reagan at No. 14 Mount Tabor
Second round
Friday's games
No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth
No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough
St. Stephens-Northern Guilford winner at No. 4 Matthews Weddington
Reagan-Mount Tabor winner at No. 3 Northwest Guilford
No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness
No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell-No. 15 Waxhaw Cuthbertson winner at No. 2 Reynolds
BOYS TENNIS
Second round
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 13 Grimsley at No. 5 Lake Norman
No. 14 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Page
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 2 West Forsyth
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Belmont South Point
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
METRO 4-A
Monday's games
No. 8 Western Guilford at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Ragsdale, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Grimsley at No. 3 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Page at No. 2 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
At higher seed
Semifinals
Wednesday's games
Western Guilford-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Ragsdale winner, 6 p.m.
Grimsley-Northern Guilford winner vs. Page-Southwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Monday's games
No. 8 Parkland at No. 1 East Forsyth, 6:30 pm.
No. 5 Glenn at No. 4 Davie County, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Mount Tabor at No. 3 West Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Reynolds at No. 2 Reagan, 6:30 p.m.
At West Forsyth
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
Parkland-East Forsyth winner vs. Glenn-Davie County winner, 5 p.m.
Mount Tabor-West Forsyth winner vs. Reynolds-Reagan winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Monday's games
No. 5 Asheboro at No. 4 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Montgomery Central at No. 3 Central Davidson, 6 p.m.
At Ledford
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
Asheboro-Oak Grove winner at No. 1 Ledford, 5 p.m.
Montgomery Central-Central Davidson winner vs. No. 2 North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
Monday's game
No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Dudley, 6 p .m.
Tuesday's games
No. 8 Smith at No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Northeast Guilford at No. 4 Atkins, 6 p.m.
No. 7 High Point Central at No. 2 Rockingham County 6 p.m.
At higher seed
Semifinals
Wednesday's games
Smith-Eastern Guilford winner vs. Northeast Guilford-Atkins winner, 6 p.m.
Southern Guilford-Dudley winner vs. High Point Central-Rockingham County winner, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday's game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
Monday's games
No. 6 Andrews at No. 3 McMichael, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Reidsville at No. 4 Walkertown, 6 p.m.
At Walkertown
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
Reidsville-Walkertown winner vs. No. 1 West Stokes, 5 p.m.
Andrews-McMichael winner vs. No. 2 Morehead, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A
Monday's games
No. 6 Carver at No. 3 Bethany Community
No. 5 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 4 Millennium Charter
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
Carver-Bethany Charter winner at No. 1 Cornerstone Charter
N.C. Leadership Academy-Millennium Charter winner at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness
Championship
Wednesday's game
Semifinal winners at higher seed
SOFTBALL
METRO 4-A
Monday's games
No. 8 Western Guilford at No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Page, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Ragsdale at No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Grimsley at No. 2 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
At higher seed
Semifinals
Wednesday's games
Western Guilford-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Page winner, 6 p.m.
Ragsdale-Southwest Guilford winner vs. Grimsley-Northern Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Tuesday's games
No. 8 Reynolds at No. 1 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Glenn at No. 4 Reagan, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Mount Tabor at No. 3 West Forsyth, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Parkland at No. 2 Davie County, 6 p.m.
At East Forsyth
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
Reynolds-East Forsyth winner vs. Glenn-Reagan winner, 5 p.m.
Mount Tabor-West Forsyth winner vs. Parkland-Davie County winner, 7 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Monday's games
No. 5 Montgomery Central at No. 4 Ledford, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Asheboro at No. 3 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
At Central Davidson
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
Montgomery Central-Ledford winner at No. 1 Central Davidson, 5 p.m.
Asheboro-Oak Grove winner at No. 2 North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
Tuesday's games
No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Dudley, 6 p.m.
No. 6 High Point Central at No. 3 Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Smith at No. 2 Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
At higher seed
Semifinals
Wednesday's game
Atkins-Dudley winner at No. 1 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.
High Point Central-Southern Guilford winner vs. Smith-Eastern Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday's game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
Monday's games
No. 6 Andrews at No. 3 Morehead, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Reidsville at No. 4 Walkertown, 6 p.m.
At Walkertown
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
Andrews-Morehead winner vs. No. 2 McMichael, 5:30 p.m.
Reidsville-Walkertown winner vs. No. 1 West Stokes, 7:15 p.m.
Championship
Thursday's game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A
Semifinals
Tuesday's games
No. 4 Carver at No. 1 Cornerstone Charter
No. 3 N.C. Leadership Academy at No. 2 Bethany Community
Championship
At N.C. Leadership Academy
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
