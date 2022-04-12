High school sports heating up: Baseball

(Records and stats through Monday)

HOT TEAMS

Eastern Guilford (9-0 Mid-State 3-A, 13-2 overall): After going 2-12 a year ago, the Wildcats committed to improving in the offseason and the results speak for themselves. Second-year coach Kevin Jones’ team has a pair of aces in junior Jonathan Sendziak and senior Gavin Fleming. Gavin’s twin brother, Brennan, and senior 1B-3B Kasey Taylor have anchored the defense and sparked the offense.

Northern Guilford (7-4 Metro 4-A, 9-5): Longtime assistant coach Brad Poe took the reins when Landon Kimrey stepped away from coaching and has kept the Nighthawks relevant after their move up to Class 4-A. Seniors Jay Allred, Seth Wenger and Evan Wyrick are Northern’s most dangerous hitters, and senior Jackson Roberts is the leader of the pitching staff.

Northwest Guilford (10-0 Metro 4-A, 13-2): The Metro 4-A Conference got tougher with realignment as Northern Guilford, Southeast Guilford and Southwest Guilford all joined the league. That hasn’t stopped Northwest from dominating in Eli Sutherland’s first season as head coach. A veteran lineup with as good a group of hitters as anyone in the Triad and the emergence of senior RHP Andrew Poon (4-0, 1.11 ERA) have made the Vikings the team to beat.

Southwest Guilford (8-2 Metro 4-A, 12-4): The foundation of coach Reid Holmes’ program is fundamentals, and when the Cowboys have gotten solid pitching (senior RHP Hunter Whitten is 4-0) and defense this season they’ve been a tough out. They’re still in the hunt for the Metro 4-A title, but they’ll need to sweep Northwest Guilford to catch the Vikings.

HOT PROSPECTS

IF-LHP Tyler Albright, senior, Grimsley: A first-team All-Area guard in basketball, Albright brings the same aggressiveness and tenacity to the diamond. The Duke baseball commit is batting .479 with two homers and 22 RBIs and also has been the Whirlies’ most effective pitcher (2-3, 3.59 ERA).

1B-OF Josh Foulks, senior, Northwest Guilford: A lanky 6-feet-5, Foulks has been a contributor for the Vikings since his freshman year. The Campbell signee is going out with a bang, batting .477 with 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Junior OF Bristol Carter, an East Carolina commit, also is a key piece of Northwest’s offense.

RHP Jackson Roberts, senior, Northern Guilford: Another Campbell signee, Roberts is the ace of the Nighthawks’ staff. With an ERA well under 2.00 and an average of two strikeouts per inning and solid control, the 6-foot-1 right-hander gives Northern a chance every time he takes the mound.

1B-OF Wyatt Stanley, junior, Southwest Guilford: A solid player as a sophomore, Stanley has made the leap this season. A much more confident hitter, he’s batting .467 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Leadoff hitter Joe Specht and sophomore J.J. Parsons have also been key contributors at the plate for the Cowboys.

RHP-SS Domaine Vann, freshman, Dudley: The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete was committed to Miami before he played a game for Dudley. Also a contender for the starting quarterback job in the fall for the NCHSAA Class 3-A champions, Vann is batting.400 with three homers and 14 RBIs and has struck out 24 in 10 innings.

HOT TICKETS

Northern Guilford at Randleman, Wednesday: The Nighthawks always like a challenge. They’ll get one when they travel to unbeaten Randleman, one of the state’s top teams again this season. Northern also visits Davidson County powerhouse Ledford on April 22.

Eastern Guilford at Dudley, Thursday: Two of the top three teams (along with Rockingham County) in the Mid-State 3-A play for the second time this week after meeting Tuesday night in Gibsonville.

Wesleyan at High Point Christian, Thursday: The top two private school programs in Guilford County renew their rivalry. High Point Christian (12-6) won 3-2 at Wesleyan (11-4) on March 14.

Northwest Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford, April 26 and April 29: The Metro 4-A leaders won’t meet until the final week of the regular season. Southwest is home April 26 and Northwest will entertain the Cowboys on April 29.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.