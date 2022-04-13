High school sports heating up: Softball

(Stats and records through Tuesday)

HOT TEAMS

McMichael (5-1 Mid-State 2-A, 14-4 overall): The Phoenix has put up some impressive numbers at the plate and on the mound, with 33 home runs and a 1.76 ERA. Senior Haley Joyce is 7-0 and her 2.41 ERA is the staff’s highest, while Dakota Redmon (1.26) and Anna Casto (1.88) are under 2.00. C Savannah Lockhart powers the offense.

Northern Guilford (9-2 Metro 4-A, 12-4): One of the area’s best teams is also one of its youngest. The only senior who is a major contributor for the Nighthawks is IF Nicky Dodson, who is batting .426 with four homers and 26 RBIs. The future starts with freshman OF-P Dakotah Wilkins and sophomore P Kyleigh Comer (5-1, 3.18 ERA), while junior IF Ella Patterson is hitting .564 with 29 runs scored.

Northwest Guilford (10-0 Metro 4-A, 13-4): With two wins over Northern Guilford, including 2-1 Tuesday night, the Vikings clearly are the best team in Guilford County, but they’re thinking bigger. With Bel Varadi on the mound and a loaded lineup that's still relatively young, Northwest has a chance to make Aaron Soodek’s first season as coach a special one.

Rockingham County (11-0 Mid-State 3-A, 14-2): The Cougars may be the hottest team in the area, with 14 straight wins since a pair of losses to McMichael. Sophomore P Bleaklea Neal (5-0, 59 Ks) has been dominant while also batting .556 with 13 RBIs, and Rockingham is averaging more than five steals per game.

HOT PROSPECTS

C Savannah Lockhart, junior, McMichael: Lockhart is among the state’s leaders in home runs (10) and has driven in 25 runs. Sophomore IF Makenna Stewart isn’t far behind with six homers and 23 RBIs.

OF Olivia Rebb, senior, Rockingham County: Rebb is batting .581 with 18 hits, 16 runs and 14 RBIs for a Cougars team that has rolled through the Mid-State 3-A Conference without a loss.

C-2B Kira Soodek, senior, Northwest Guilford: The Chowan signee, who spent last season at Rockingham County, has been solid behind the plate and a force in the batter’s box. Soodek is batting .480 with two home runs and a team-leading 22 RBIs for the Metro 4-A leaders.

P Bel Varadi, sophomore, Northwest Guilford: It isn’t just Varadi’s 9-1 record and 0.10 ERA, it’s her ratio of 120 strikeouts to 10 walks. The tall left-hander has such great movement on her pitches that she can make good hitters look silly at times, and she’s only going to get better.

OF-P Dakotah Wilkins, freshman, Northern Guilford: Wilkins is off to an impressive start to her high school career, batting .558 with 34 runs, 24 hits, 11 stolen bases and seven triples. She hasn’t been quite as effective as a pitcher, but she has won three games.

HOT TICKETS

West Stokes at McMichael, Monday: The Phoenix will try to avenge its only Mid-State 2-A Conference loss when it takes on West Stokes in Mayodan. The Wildcats won the first meeting 2-1 back on March 15 in King.

Northern Guilford at Eastern Randolph, April 20: Northern steps outside the Metro 4-A for a trip to Ramseur to face an always-strong Eastern Randolph program. This is the kind of game that gets a team ready for the state playoffs.

Charlotte Christian at High Point Christian, May 6: Two of the state’s top NCISAA teams meet in High Point in the final week of the regular season as they tune up for the state playoffs.

