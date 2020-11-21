700 is latest milestone for McMichael's Marty Woods

MAYODAN — Marcia "Marty" Woods recently added to her impressive numbers as McMichael's volleyball coach and is on the brink of several more milestones during the course of the 2020-21 season.

The NCHSAA Hall of Fame coach claimed her 700th victory on Nov. 20 with a three-match sweep of visiting Rockingham County (25-8, 25-6, 25-9) in the Mid-State 3-A Conference. Woods and the Phoenix set the stage for the historic win by claiming a 3-1 victory over Northern Guilford in McMichael’s opener Tuesday.

Barring any further cancellations or postponements this season, Woods' scheduled eighth match of the season Dec. 10 at Northern Guilford will be her 1,000th. Her current McMichael squad, coming off a 30-6 season, is experienced and poised to add more postseason hardware to an already crowded trophy case.

Woods' teams have had 41 consecutive winning seasons, including 14 regular-season conference titles and seven league tournament championships. Her career record is 700-294 and this season marks her 43rd as head volleyball coach at either the former Madison-Mayodan or McMichael high schools.

Despite her success, Woods remains humble.