88-74: Smith, Cummings set NCHSAA record for points in a football game

GREENSBORO — It looked like a basketball score.
But it wasn’t. And it wasn’t a typo:
Cummings 88, Smith 74.
In football.
The 162 combined points Friday night at Claude Manzi Stadium set an N.C. High School Athletic Association record, surpassing the 151 points scored in Greenville Conley’s 83-68 victory over Pikeville Aycock on Oct. 7, 2016.
When it was over Friday night and the score started popping up on social media, the reactions were all similar.
“I didn’t know you were coaching basketball,” a friend told Cummings coach David Grimm.
“Congrats on your first basketball win as a head coach,” another said.
Was it great offense? Poor defense? Turnovers?
“It was a combination of a little bit of all of that, and then throw in a little bit of special-teams play as well,” Grimm said.
It started with the opening kickoff, which Smith’s Javonta Farmer returned for a touchdown. Before the first half was over, Cummings had three kickoff-return TDs of its own.
Farmer added another touchdown receiving, and Golden Eagles quarterback Gunner Lattimore threw for five touchdowns and ran for two in the game on his birthday. Still, it wasn’t enough.
“We didn’t think we were going to score that many points,” said Farmer, a senior who is committed to Catawba, “but we did think we’d come out with a victory.”
The score was 34-28 at halftime and “it was starting get the vibe of an arena football game there for a little bit or a track meet with kids just running up and down the field,” Grimm said.
Smith coach Marcello Royal said he told his players at halftime, “I need your best effort. You guys owe me 18 points,” referring to the Cummings kickoff returns. “They got me 18 and went above and beyond. Defensively, yes, there are some things we need to work on.”
Neither team had statistics or a full scoring summary as of Saturday afternoon.
“That’s going to take a while looking at the film,” said Royal, who is in his first season as Smith’s coach.
Both programs have struggled in recent years, with the Golden Eagles going 1-10 in 2019 and Cummings finishing 2-9. Each of the two teams had surrendered at least 47 points in losing its season opener a week earlier, so it wasn’t a surprise that they gave up some points, but 162?
Both coaches cited the lack of practice time because of COVID-19 and poor winter weather as reasons why their teams’ tackling was subpar.
“It feels like we’re just so behind as far as that’s concerned,” the Cavaliers’ Grimm said. “We’re teaching proper fundamentals, proper technique and the kids are tackling properly, it’s just not there yet.”
“But every score that we accounted for, we earned it,” Smith’s Royal said.
Even after giving up 88 points and losing, his Golden Eagles “were upbeat still,” he said.
Royal added, “My quarterback (Lattimore) texted me 12 o’clock last night, ‘Coach, we’re going to get it right. I promise you.’ ”
