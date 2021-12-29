A long time coming: Southeast girls claim HAECO title

GREENSBORO — So this is what Southeast Guilford has missed the past few decades.

Sydney Roberts had one chance to participate in the HAECOisHiring.com Invitational and it sure was worth it for the Falcons' senior guard.

“My whole four years I always wanted to come here,” she said of Greensboro’s big high school basketball showcase. “It’s just the people who come here to watch. The fans. Everybody comes to see HAECO.”

Those at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Wednesday saw Southeast secure the girls’ basketball championship by defeating Page 48-30.

Roberts was named the Most Valuable Player after posting 28 points in the final.

It had been more than 30 years since Southeast participated in this tournament. This marked the first time the Falcons girls played in the title game, and they looked like they were familiar with the situation.

“We’re here, we might as well win,” coach Rachel Clark said.

Southeast had been a power program, winning the 2019 state title in Class 3-A and advancing to the championship round the next year before the pandemic prevented a chance to repeat.