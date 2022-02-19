ANALYSIS: Breaking down the NCHSAA basketball playoff brackets

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released basketball playoff pairings Saturday. Here’s a look at how the brackets break down for area teams (overall record and RPI ranking within classification and region in parentheses):
BOYS
CLASS 4-A WEST
Area teams: No. 4 Grimsley (23-3, 5), No. 6 East Forsyth (20-5, 8), No. 15 Ragsdale (19-6, 13), No. 16 Glenn (17-8, 14), No. 18 Mount Tabor (18-8, 16), No. 19 Northern Guilford (16-8, 17), No. 23 Reynolds (14-13, 22), No. 26 Page (11-11, 26), No. 27 Davie County (13-10, 27), No. 28 Reagan (15-9, 28), No. 30 Northwest Guilford (13-10, 32).
What to know: The 4-A West bracket features 11(!) Triad teams led by Grimsley and East Forsyth. Reagan travels to Grimsley for a first-round game, and then it would be all Charlotte-area opponents for the Whirlies culminating in a likely trip to Matthews to face 2021 4-A champion in a regional semifinal. Other all-Triad first-round games are Davie County at East Forsyth in a Central Piedmont rematch and CPC tournament champion Mount Tabor traveling to Metro 4-A tournament runner-up Ragsdale in what looks like the must-see matchup Tuesday night. Glenn is home against Mooresville, but most of the other Triad teams are on the road in the first round.
CLASS 3-A WEST
Area teams: No. 5 Smith (22-5, 5), No. 17 Dudley (20-8, 15), No. 19 Southern Guilford (17-9, 18), No. 24 Atkins (16-9, 23).
What to know: Three of the four Mid-State 3-A teams in the field are in the top half of the bracket, with Dudley and Atkins potentially meeting in the third round and Smith set up to meet the winner. But that's looking a little bit far ahead, with Atkins (at Ledford) and Dudley (at North Iredell) both hitting the road Tuesday night. Smith, which has won four close games with Dudley, would be home until a regional semifinal against top-seeded Hickory (25-1). Southern Guilford opens with a winnable game at Kings Mountain before it would likely travel to Boiling Springs to face third-seeded Crest (22-2).
CLASS 2-A WEST
Area teams: No. 10 Morehead (17-6, 17), No. 15 Walkertown (15-9, 13), No. 19 Andrews (15-8, 19), No. 28 Reidsville (10-10, 28).
Just missed: North Forsyth (9-15, 34)
What to know: The Mid-State 2-A is well-represented in the bracket, with four teams. Morehead and Walkertown could meet for the fourth time in the third round. Morehead won the first two meetings, but the Wolfpack prevailed in the conference tournament final, 79-68. Andrews and Reidsville are on the road in the first round and aren't likely to go any farther.
CLASS 1-A WEST
Area teams: No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (21-2, 2), No. 12 Bishop McGuinness (19-8, 7), No. 18 Cornerstone Charter (16-9, 16), No. 27 Bethany Community (14-17, 27).
Just missed: N.C. Leadership Academy (9-13, 35)
What to know: Winston-Salem Prep could face a Northwest Piedmont rival (Cornerstone Charter) in the second round, but the bracket looks extremely favorable for a very good Phoenix team whose only losses were back-to-back against Class 4-A playoff teams Glenn and Mount Tabor in the first week of December. Bishop McGuinness went 0-3 against Prep, but got closer each time, with the conference final ending 66-63. A potential third-round matchup with a Thomasville team that has not lost to a 1-A opponent could spell trouble for the Villains.
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A WEST
Area teams: No. 2 Northern Guilford (25-0, 2), No. 7 East Forsyth (22-3, 9), No. 13 Southwest Guilford (19-4, 13), No. 17 Reagan (20-4, 17), No. 19 Reynolds (18-6, 19), No. 23 Ragsdale (14-9, 23), No. 24 Southeast Guilford (13-10, 24), No. 26 Northwest Guilford (13-12, 26), No. 29 Page (10-12, 29).
Just missed: Western Guilford (8-14, 35)
What to know: Northern Guilford and East Forsyth could meet in the third round, while Page may have drawn the toughest first-round matchup in Charlotte Catholic. The Cougars (24-2) feature 6-5 sophomore Blanca Thomas, who already might be the state's most dominant post player. If the Pirates pull a huge upset they probably would face Metro 4-A rival Southwest Guilford in the second round. Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth is the only all-Triad matchup in the first round, but maybe Reagan (at Cuthbertson) and Southeast Guilford (at Marvin Ridge) should share a bus since they both travel to Waxhaw in Union County. Northern wouldn't have to play on the road until the regional final at Watauga, and the top seeds from Boone would have to beat a lot of good teams to get there.
CLASS 3-A WEST
Area teams: No. 4 North Davidson (21-2, 4), No. 6 Smith (25-2, 9), No. 11 Oak Grove (20-5, 7), No. 15 Rockingham County (20-4, 13), No. 26 Atkins (15-9, 26).
Just missed: Northeast Guilford (10-14, 33)
What to know: North Davidson looks like a good bet for a deep run in the top part of the 3-A West bracket, even though Northwest Cabarrus, one of only two teams to beat top-seeded China Grove Carson, could await the Black Knights in the second round. Oak Grove at Smith would be a fun matchup if both teams hold up their end in the first round.
CLASS 2-A WEST
Area teams: No. 9 Andrews (19-3, 12), No. 20 Reidsville (12-9, 20), No. 24 McMichael (14-9, 24).
What to know: Mid-State 2-A rivals Andrews and McMichael didn't meet in the conference tournament, but they are matched up in the first round of the playoffs. Andrews won both regular-season meetings, although the second was much closer (48-40) on McMichael's floor. Forbush (19-8) is a tough first-round draw for Reidsville.
CLASS 1-A WEST
Area teams: No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (20-6, 9), No. 27 N.C. Leadership Academy (10-12, 27).
What to know: All of Bishop McGuinness' losses were to teams in higher classifications or to private schools powers. That should make the Villains' playoff road easier, although they face long trips to places such as Murphy and Burnsville as is often the case in 1-A West.
