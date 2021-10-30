ANALYSIS: Breaking down the NCHSAA football playoff brackets

CLASS 4-A WEST

Hough and Grimsley were the only unbeaten teams in 4-A West and were seeded 1-2, so the Metro 4-A champions would have to travel to Cornelius if that's the regional final matchup. The Whirlies open against spring regular-season opponent Concord Cox Mill, but then things could get decidedly tougher as Grimsley had to cringe at its draw. Reagan, a team the Whirlies only beat 21-19 back on Aug. 27, likely awaits in the second round. Then, it's a potential matchup with a Charlotte Chambers program that won the last two Class 4-AA titles. The difference between the seeding for No. 5 Glenn and No. 15 Reagan was the Bobcats' 33-13 win back on Sept. 24. Glenn is looking at a potential third-round matchup with Kernersville and Central Piedmont 4-A rival East Forsyth. Northern Guilford, the Metro 4-A runner-up, opens at home against Lake Norman, then would probably be headed to Boone to face Watauga. West Forsyth, Southeast Guilford, Davie County, Northwest Guilford and Page all open on the road, with Page facing the unenviable task of playing Hough. Mount Tabor, the spring Class 3-AA champion before moving up in realignment, was the first team out when the bracket came together.