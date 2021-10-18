ANALYSIS: Time to focus on high school football playoff picture

The Mid-State 2-A champion will be determined Friday night when McMichael visits Community Stadium in Reidsville. The winner will be the conference’s top seed in the Class 2-A playoffs regardless of what happens in Week 11. If McMichael loses, the Phoenix would have to beat North Forsyth to secure the second automatic playoff berth. In that scenario, a North Forsyth win could create a three-way tie among McMichael, North Forsyth and Walkertown for second place if North Forsyth gets past West Stokes on Friday and Walkertown wins at Morehead and against Andrews. McMichael would have the best shot at a wild-card playoff berth if it isn’t an automatic qualifier.

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

This week’s “Game of the Season” in the CPC, arguably the state’s deepest 4-A conference, is Glenn at East Forsyth. If Glenn wins, only a home game with Davie County on Oct. 29 would stand between the Bobcats and their second straight conference title. An East Forsyth victory would throw the race wide open going into the final week of the regular season. If the Eagles win, their game at West Forsyth on Oct. 29 would be the Titans’ chance to get into the mix for one of the two automatic qualifiers. Reagan, which beat East and West and lost to Glenn, finishes with eminently winnable home games against Mount Tabor and Parkland and will be rooting for East on Friday night. There should be at least one wild card from the CPC and potentially two, although 4-A West will be the hardest bracket to make. Davie County can’t finish any higher than third because it would lose head-to-head tiebreakers with Reagan, East Forsyth and West Forsyth, but if the War Eagles beat Parkland and upset Glenn to close the regular season they would be a potential wild-card playoff team at 7-3.