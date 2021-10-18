ANALYSIS: Time to focus on high school football playoff picture

With only two weeks left in the high school football regular season in the Triad, it’s time to look at the playoff picture. Here’s where things stand in each conference with area teams:
METRO 4-A
Automatic berths: 2
Contenders: Grimsley (5-0, 8-0), Northern Guilford (5-0, 8-0), Page (4-1, 4-4). Other wild-card possibilities: Southeast Guilford (3-2, 5-3), Northwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4). Out of the race: Southwest Guilford (1-4, 2-5), Western Guilford (0-5, 1-6), Ragsdale (0-5, 1-7).
It all comes down to the last two weeks of the regular season in the Metro 4-A and there are key games each week. Friday night it’s Page at Grimsley and Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford. Page needs a win against its rival to stay in the hunt for one of the two automatic qualifiers for the playoffs. If the Pirates prevail, they’ll need Grimsley to win at Northern Guilford on Oct. 29 to create a three-way tie for the Metro title that would be broken with a draw. If Grimsley wins, the Whirlies’ trip to Northern will determine which of the two teams is the conference champion and which is the runner-up. Page finishes with a trip to Southeast, and if the Pirates lose at Grimsley that game would be for third place if the Falcons can win Friday night at Northwest. A Vikings win Friday could put Northwest in the wild-card picture, but they would lose a tiebreaker for third with Page by virtue of the Pirates’ head-to-head win.
MID-STATE 3-A
Automatic berths: 2
Contenders: Dudley (5-0, 7-1), Eastern Guilford (5-0, 6-1). Wild-card possibilities: Rockingham County (2-2, 3-3), Southern Guilford (2-3, 3-5). Out of the race: Smith (2-3, 3-5), High Point Central (1-3, 2-5), Atkins (1-4, 1-6), Northeast Guilford (1-4, 1-7).
The Mid-State 3-A is going to come down to Dudley’s trip to Gibsonville to face Eastern Guilford on Oct. 29. The winner will be the conference champion and the loser will be the second automatic qualifier from the conference. Rockingham County has likely wins at Northeast Guilford and Atkins to close the regular season and could parlay a 4-2, 5-3 mark into a wild-card berth in the Class 3-A West playoffs. Even if Southern Guilford were to shock Dudley on Friday night, the Storm probably can’t finish any higher than fourth and would be behind Rockingham County in the pecking order for wild cards.
MID-STATE 2-A
Automatic berths: 2
Contenders: Reidsville (4-0, 7-0), McMichael (4-0, 6-2). Other wild-card possibilities: Walkertown (2-2, 4-4), North Forsyth (2-2, 3-5), West Stokes (2-3, 4-3). Out of the race: Morehead (1-3, 2-6), Andrews (0-5, 1-7).
The Mid-State 2-A champion will be determined Friday night when McMichael visits Community Stadium in Reidsville. The winner will be the conference’s top seed in the Class 2-A playoffs regardless of what happens in Week 11. If McMichael loses, the Phoenix would have to beat North Forsyth to secure the second automatic playoff berth. In that scenario, a North Forsyth win could create a three-way tie among McMichael, North Forsyth and Walkertown for second place if North Forsyth gets past West Stokes on Friday and Walkertown wins at Morehead and against Andrews. McMichael would have the best shot at a wild-card playoff berth if it isn’t an automatic qualifier.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Automatic berths: 2
Contenders: Glenn (5-0, 6-1), Reagan (4-1, 5-3), East Forsyth (3-1, 6-1), West Forsyth (2-2, 4-3). Other wild-card possibility: Davie County (2-3, 5-3). Out of the race: Mount Tabor (1-3, 3-4), Reynolds (1-4, 2-6), Parkland (0-4, 1-6).
This week’s “Game of the Season” in the CPC, arguably the state’s deepest 4-A conference, is Glenn at East Forsyth. If Glenn wins, only a home game with Davie County on Oct. 29 would stand between the Bobcats and their second straight conference title. An East Forsyth victory would throw the race wide open going into the final week of the regular season. If the Eagles win, their game at West Forsyth on Oct. 29 would be the Titans’ chance to get into the mix for one of the two automatic qualifiers. Reagan, which beat East and West and lost to Glenn, finishes with eminently winnable home games against Mount Tabor and Parkland and will be rooting for East on Friday night. There should be at least one wild card from the CPC and potentially two, although 4-A West will be the hardest bracket to make. Davie County can’t finish any higher than third because it would lose head-to-head tiebreakers with Reagan, East Forsyth and West Forsyth, but if the War Eagles beat Parkland and upset Glenn to close the regular season they would be a potential wild-card playoff team at 7-3.
It doesn’t appear that the Mount Tabor-East Forsyth and West Forsyth-Parkland games that weren’t played because of COVID-19 issues will be made up. If that sounds familiar, not playing two games that were lost to the coronavirus in the spring likely cost West Forsyth a playoff berth. Despite that situation, the CPC did not require that games be made up this fall, leaving it to the discretion of the schools involved. As in the spring, the standings (and the two automatic playoff berths) will be determined by winning percentage in conference games played.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Automatic berths: 2
Area contenders: North Davidson (3-0, 4-3), Oak Grove (2-1, 5-2).
Friday night’s game between North Davidson and Central Davidson (3-0, 7-0) in Welcome is huge, but Central Davidson’s trip to Oak Grove on Oct. 29 could be just as important. If North Davidson wins Friday, the Black Knights can wrap up the conference title with a win at Ledford on Oct. 29 – admittedly no easy task. But if Central Davidson wins, the Spartans can wrap up first place when they visit Oak Grove, which gets winless Montgomery Central at home on Friday. North Davidson holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Oak Grove by virtue of the Black Knights’ 27-24 overtime win Oct. 8. Ledford (1-2, 6-2) is also in the mix if it wins out.
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
Automatic berths: 1 for area teams
Contender: Carver (2-2, 4-4). Out of the race: Bishop McGuinness (0-4, 1-6), Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-6).
Carver’s only shot at the one automatic playoff berth available to the conference’s five Class 1-A schools depends on beating Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-1, 7-1) on Friday night in Winston-Salem. If the Yellow Jackets lose, a win at Winston-Salem Prep in Week 11 might be enough to grab a wild-card berth.
NCISAA
Contender: High Point Christian (3-4)
The NCISAA seeding committee picks the top 14 teams in the state and places the top six in Division I and the next eight in Division II. The MaxPreps rankings are about all we have to go on right now, with many of the teams not facing each other. Those rankings have High Point Christian at No. 12 with games remaining against winless Huntersville SouthLake Christian on Friday and top-ranked Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Oct. 29. A likely split will leave the Cougars sweating their postseason fate.
