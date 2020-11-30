Analysis: What realigned NCHSAA conferences might look like

COVID-19 pandemic or not, the N.C. High School Association's bylaws require a realignment of schools every four years, and this is the fourth year of the current cycle.
What's different this time around? The NCHSAA has decided to split the state into East and West regions, and a conference can include teams from only one region. Schools will be divided into four classifications of equal size, instead of the 20-30-30-20 percentage split used now. And, complicating matters the most, the NCHSAA's schools will be classified not simply by enrollment but by a Realignment Score that is a combination of enrollment, a three-year average of Commissioners' Cup standings and a three-year average of the number of students at a school who receive free or reduced-cost lunches.
It appears those changes in how schools are classified were made to push some charter schools and Charlotte Catholic up a classification because rivals in their current classifications perceived they had an unfair advantage.
Using a projection of those Realignment Scores by Nick Stevens of HighSchoolOT.com, here's what we're thinking Triad area conferences might look like if those scores are accurate and no school successfully appeals its classification assignment (*-Denotes a school that does not field a football team):
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Seven schools: Davie County, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Tabor, Reagan, Reynolds, West Forsyth
This conference wouldn't lose any schools and adds Mount Tabor, thanks to the Spartans' recent success in the Commissioners' Cup standings. This is another league where the teams would have well-established rivalries and offer similar sports, and travel should actually be easier with another conference foe in Forsyth County.
METRO 4-A
Seven schools: Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford
With the four classifications split evenly this time around, Grimsley, Northwest, Page and Ragsdale would avoid the scheduling nightmare of a five-team conference. Southeast and Southwest have been 4-A before, but this will be Northern's first time in the state's largest classification. The Nighthawks' success in the Commissioner's Cup standings and the relatively small number of Northern students on free or reduced-cost lunch bump up its Realignment Score. Most of these schools have been playing each other as conference or non-conference foes, and they offer similar sports.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Seven schools: Asheboro, Atkins, Dudley, High Point Central, Parkland, Smith, Western Guilford
High Point Central drops down from 4-A because of its lack of recent success in the Commissioners' Cup standings and the large number of students on free or reduced-cost lunches. Atkins moves up from Class 2-A and actually has the highest Realignment Score in the 3-A West Region, so if there is any movement in the split lines among classifications the Camels could end up in Class 4-A. If they do, the Central Piedmont 4-A would be their obvious home and this league would still have a workable six schools. Dudley, Parkland, Smith and Western Guilford have gotten to know each other well as current members of the Piedmont Triad 3-A, while Asheboro needs a home with all of the other Randolph County schools in 2-A or 1-A. Teams in this conference would have to travel a bit.
DAVIDSON 3-A/2-A
Seven schools: Central Davidson (3-A), East Davidson (2-A), Ledford (3-A), Lexington (2-A), North Davidson (3-A), Oak Grove (3-A), West Davidson (2-A)
You can't put all of the Davidson County schools in one conference because South Davidson and Thomasville are now in Class 1-A. Even without South Davidson and Thomasville, this conference would be about as good as it gets in the Triad in terms of rivalries and travel. The NCHSAA could place Lexington in a conference with schools from Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties, but the Yellow Jackets are a better fit in a conference that is all Davidson all the time.
MID-STATE 3-A/2-A
Six schools: Eastern Guilford (3-A), McMichael (2-A), Morehead (2-A), Northeast Guilford (2-A), Rockingham County (3-A), Southern Guilford (2-A)
Eastern Guilford, Northeast Guilford and Southern Guilford would move over from the Mid-Piedmont 3-A, which was broken up by the East-West regional split in this latest realignment, but Eastern and Northeast were part of the Mid-State 3-A from 2013 to '17. Reidsville, which has won three of the last four Class 2-A football championships, would be a perfect fit in this conference if the Rams appeal to stay in 2-A, as expected, instead of dropping to 1-A and are successful.
WESTERN PIEDMONT 2-A
Nine schools: East Surry, Forbush, North Forsyth, North Surry, North Wilkes, Walkertown, West Wilkes, West Stokes, Wilkes Central
This mega-conference would bring together schools from the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A (North Wilkes, West Wilkes, Wilkes Central), the Western Piedmont 2-A (Forbush, North Forsyth, North Surry, Walkertown, West Stokes) and the Northwest 1-A (East Surry). Yes, nine schools would be a lot, but North Forsyth and Walkertown are the only ones that are geographic outliers, and there's no place else to put either school that really makes sense. The odd team out of this conference would be Ashe County, but West Jefferson is a long way from most of these schools and should probably head west for a new home.
RANDOLPH 7 2-A/1-A
Seven schools: Eastern Randolph (1-A), Providence Grove (2-A), Randleman (2-A), Southwestern Randolph (2-A), Trinity (2-A), *Uwharrie Charter (1-A), Wheatmore (2-A)
This conference would include all of the Randolph County schools except Asheboro, which just doesn't fit here as a Class 3-A program. Uwharrie Charter doesn't play football but is strong in baseball and wrestling and needs a home. Rivalries and short trips abound.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1-A
Eight schools: Alleghany, East Wilkes, Elkin, Mount Airy, North Stokes, South Stokes, Starmount, Surry Central
The old Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A would lose Ashe County, North Wilkes, West Wilkes and Wilkes Central to the Western Piedmont 2-A and add Mount Airy, North Stokes and South Stokes from the Northwest 1-A. It also would avoid being a split conference for this realignment cycle.
OUTLIERS 1-A
Ten schools: Andrews, *Bethany Community, Bishop McGuinness, Carver, *Cornerstone Charter, *N.C. Leadership Academy, Reidsville, South Davidson, Thomasville, Winston-Salem Prep
This conference looks a little bit like the Island of Misfit Schools. You've got urban schools, rural schools, publics, charters and a parochial, but they're all Class 1-A and there's really no place else to put them all. If the NCHSAA is thinking logically, it will allow Reidsville to stay in Class 2-A and continue natural rivalries with McMichael, Morehead and Rockingham County (see Mid-State 3-A/2-A) and make this group a little bit more compact. Only seven of these 10 schools play football, so the schedule for that sport wouldn't be unwieldy, although there could be some long trips.
