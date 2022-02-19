Another close Smith win over Dudley in 'best rivalry in the state'

WINSTON-SALEM — It was another down-to-the-wire finish between the Smith and Dudley boys basketball teams.
So what else is new?
NayShaun Hale scored on a follow shot at the buzzer to give the Golden Eagles a 66-65 overtime victory in the final of the Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament Friday night at Atkins High School.
Smith is 4-0 against Dudley this season. The Golden Eagles and Panthers had played one double overtime game, with the other two decided by a total of four points. But this one might have been the best of them all.
With 6.8 seconds remaining, Hale took a pass from Xavier Partee and missed a short jumper from the right side of the basket. He grabbed his own miss on the left side, banked the shot home as the horn sounded that set off a wild celebration among the Smith players.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs.
"Oh my goodness, my goodness," Smith coach Derrick Partee said outside his team's locker room afterward. "A lot of people will tell you this is the best rivalry in the state. Those kids at Dudley, they don't quit. They have a lot of heart. I know because I am a Dudley alum and they just kept fighting."
Smith seemed to have the game won in regulation, holding a 60-58 lead with 2.8 seconds remaining. But Cam Flippen got behind the Smith defense, caught a length-of-the-court pass and scored on a layup at the buzzer to tie the score at 60.
Hale seemed to accept his winning shot in one of the most thrilling finishes in the history of this rivalry as just another game.
"I'm just feeling good," he said. "It feels good to make that shot. I just wanted to win. We wanted to win. And we did whatever it took to win."
Over by the Dudley locker room the feeling was understandably different. Coach Josh Prince and his players were crushed after losing another close game to their biggest rival.
"We dug ourselves a hole and fought back," Prince said. "That's one thing this group does. They don't stop, they don't quit. I'm so proud of their effort. I guess it's just in our DNA to keep fighting, no matter what. I hate it that we clawed all the way back and couldn't finish the job. It was off a rebound. We talk about those 50-50 balls and loose rebounds. You have to come up with those to win ballgames. We just didn't come up with that last one."
These two teams could actually play for a fifth time, but it would have to be in the state playoffs.
"Hopefully not," Partee said. "In 1995 Smith made a run to the state championship. I was a junior at Dudley and we played them five times and they beat us five times that year. So it could happen."
Prince didn't hesitate when asked if he would like another crack at the Golden Eagles.
"Absolutely," he said. "But it really doesn't matter who. We've shown we can play with anybody in this area. We just want to go play."
Markquan Gilbert scored 20 points and Richard Goods had 19 for Smith. Flippen led Dudley with 30.
Two of the more interested spectators were William and Joyce Partee, the parents of the Smith coach and grandfather of Golden Eagles player Xavier Partee. They spend much of the winter months watching basketball games. Two of Derrick Partee's younger sons, Jordan and Kingston, play at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro.
"Yeah, it's a lot of fun watching my grandsons play," said William Partee. "It's exciting and sometimes it gets real intense but I try and calm myself down most of the time."
When not watching middle school or high school basketball, William and Joyce Partee are frequent spectator at N.C. A&T games. William is a 1969 graduate of A&T and his wife a 1972 graduate.
"We are out watching basketball games at least four nights a week at this time of year," William Partee said.
|Dudley
|14
|12
|11
|23
|5
|–
|65
|Smith
|18
|17
|12
|11
|6
|–
|66
Dudley (20-8): Hairston 4, Cam Flippen 30, McNeil 8, Newkuk 2, Antwan Sutton 10, Taylor 2, Ingram 9.
Smith (22-5): Markquan Gilbert 20, NayShaun Hale 13, Collins 8, Partee 4, Richard Goods 19, Aikens 2.