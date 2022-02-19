Another close Smith win over Dudley in 'best rivalry in the state'

Smith seemed to have the game won in regulation, holding a 60-58 lead with 2.8 seconds remaining. But Cam Flippen got behind the Smith defense, caught a length-of-the-court pass and scored on a layup at the buzzer to tie the score at 60.

Hale seemed to accept his winning shot in one of the most thrilling finishes in the history of this rivalry as just another game.

"I'm just feeling good," he said. "It feels good to make that shot. I just wanted to win. We wanted to win. And we did whatever it took to win."

Over by the Dudley locker room the feeling was understandably different. Coach Josh Prince and his players were crushed after losing another close game to their biggest rival.

"We dug ourselves a hole and fought back," Prince said. "That's one thing this group does. They don't stop, they don't quit. I'm so proud of their effort. I guess it's just in our DNA to keep fighting, no matter what. I hate it that we clawed all the way back and couldn't finish the job. It was off a rebound. We talk about those 50-50 balls and loose rebounds. You have to come up with those to win ballgames. We just didn't come up with that last one."