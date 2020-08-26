When the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association told its members Tuesday that they could play sports this fall, it also gave the private schools the chance to opt out because of the COVID-19 pandemic and play in the spring. But all five area NCISAA schools intend to play this fall, their athletics directors said today.
"So excited about it!!!!" High Point Christian AD Corey Gesell wrote in an email.
Caldwell, Greensboro Day, High Point Christian, Wesleyan and Westchester will play fall schedules in sports deemed "low risk" by the NCISAA starting Sept. 8. Those sports are cross country, girls golf and girls tennis. "Moderate risk" sports can begin competition Sept. 14, and those sports are boys soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Only High Point Christian among area NCISAA schools plays football, and the Cougars can hold practices in pads starting Sept. 8 and play their first game Sept. 25.
The association offered schools an Alternate Season Option in the spring for any fall sports, but all five NCISAA schools in Guilford County declined. The association will provide the opt-out dates and other details to schools later this week, executive director Homar Ramirez said in an email Tuesday. "Future decisions will need to be made as we continue to live with a pandemic, understanding that situations remain fluid," Ramirez wrote in his email to NCISAA schools.
The state’s public high schools, as well as Bishop McGuinness and three other Catholic schools, will have to wait until at least November to compete in any sports under the new calendar announced Aug. 12 by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. That calendar pushes the start of football practice back to Feb. 8 and first games to Feb. 26.
