Area swimmers and divers advance to NCHSAA championships
Area swimmers and divers advance to NCHSAA championships

nchsaa logo 120120 web

NCHSAA REGIONALS

At Greensboro Aquatic Center

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL

BOYS

Team

1. Cary Green Hope               256

2. Apex Friendship                 237

3. West Forsyth                     217

Other area teams

4. Grimsley                           150

5. Reagan                             137

8. Page                                 113

13. Mount Tabor                      61

15. Northern Guilford              58

18. Southwest Guilford            49

19. Northwest Guilford            42

21. Western Guilford               37

22. Ragsdale                          33

24. Reynolds                          11

25. Davie County                     8

Area individuals advancing to states

200-yard freestyle: 3. Dax Harris (Gr), 1 minute, 41.24 seconds; 7 Jonathon Edwards (SWG), 1:44.44. 200 individual medley: 4. Bence Burton (Rea), 1:56.18; 6. Andrew Seeber (Gr), 1:58.36; 8. Mark Brown (WG), 1:58.81. 50 free: 2. Alex Valliere (WF), 20.94; 5. Connor Vargas (Rea), 21.60; 9. Christopher Schilling (NG), 21.82. 100 butterfly: 2. Logan McDonald (WF), 50.28; 4. Jason Brooks (Pa), 51.56; 6. Nate Whitworth (MT), 52.01; 8. Noah Rock (Gr), 52.31; 9. Earnhardt Harris (DC), 52.56. 100 free: 2. Valliere (WF), 46.82; 5. Jonah Greene (WF), 47.85. 500 free: 3. Harris (Gr), 4:38.53. 100 backstroke: 2. Robert Tars (Rag), 50.08; 4. Tanner Holian (Pa), 51.96; 5. Nate Whitworth (MT), 52.41; 9. Grene (WF), 53.23. 100 breaststroke: 2. McDonald (WF), 57.34; 5. Daniel Fore (Rea), 59.35; 6. Burton (Rea), 59.54; 7. Brown (WG), 59.58; 8. Max Mahler (MT), 59.68; 9. Griffin Jones (Pa), 59.88; 10. James Northington (RJR), 59.98; 11. David Manseri (NW), 59.99. 1-meter diving: 1. John Dymond (Rea), 457.30 points; 4. Erich Bopp (Gr), 401.40; 5. Etan Ferguson (WG), 370.10; 9. Dorian Albee (Gr), 245.90. 200 medley relay: 1. West Forsyth (Ethan Frondoza, McDonald, Leighton Jones, Valliere), 1:34.29; 3. Page (Holian, Jones, Jason Brooks, LaDaniel Gatling), 1:35.86; 7 Reagan (Burton, Fore, Aidan Coffield, Vargas), 1:38.32; 8. Northwest Guilford (Brady Dole, Masneri, Maverick Crowell, Jacob Huitsing), 1:38.45; 10. Mount Tabor (Owen Armentrout, Mahler, Whitworth, Micah Bryant), 1:39.36. 200 free relay: 1. West Forsyth (McDonald, Greene, Frondoza, Valliere), 1:25.76; 4. Reagan (Fore, Jason Miner, Burton, Vargas), 1:29.14; 5. Grimsley (Rock, Charlie Hager, Walker Lin, Harris), 1:29.19; 6. Northern Guilford (Ethan Pollina, John Copeland, Chris Glebus, Schilling), 1:29.49; 8. Page (Brooks, Gatling, Anderson Cathey, Holian), 1:30.35. 400 free relay. 6. Grimsley (Rock, Seeber, Lin, Harris), 3:16.80; 8 West Forsyth (Greene, Jones, Chris Miller, Kyle Creep), 3:18.01.

GIRLS

Team

1. Cary Green Hope               324

2. Apex                                236

3. Reynolds                          222

Other area teams

8. Reagan                            129

10. Northern Guilford             91

11. Grimsley                         86

13. Page                               79

16. West Forsyth                   44

18. Northwest Guilford           39

19. Ragsdale                         29

T21. Southeast Guilford           6

T21. Southwest Guilford          6

T21. Mount Tabor                    6

Area individuals advancing to states

200-yard freestyle: 2. Maura Schoppa (NG), 1 minute, 50.21 seconds; 4. Jane Fitzgerald (RJR), 1:52.38; 8. Maddie Neal (Rea), 1:55.47. 200 individual medley: 4. Maeren McGonigal (Gr), 2:06.69; 5. Katie Mohr (RJR), 2:07.37. 50 free: 3. Riley Willett (Pa), 24.21; 4. Caroline Echols (RJR), 24.48. 100 butterfly: 1. Schoppa (NG), 55.69; 7. McGonical (Gr), 57.73. 100 free: 2. Fitzgerald (RJR), 51.93; 3. Catherine Kim (RJR), 53.01; 4. Willett (Pa), 53.15; 5. Echols (RJR), 53.18. 100 backstroke: 3. Neal (Rea), 57.04. 100 breaststroke: 3. Brianna Cottingham (Rea), 1:03.46; 5. Mohr (RJR), 1:05.12. 1-meter diving: 1. Bayleigh Cranford (Rag), 442.40 points; 3. Colleen Hudson (NW), 384.60. 200 medley relay: 3. Reynolds (Kim, Mohr, Fitzgerald, Keegan Brown), 1:47.95; 5. Reagan (Neal, Cottingham, Addison Copeland, Abby Jennings), 1:49.31; 9 Page (Alannah Williamson, Sienna Coker, Lexi Brooks, Willett), 1:52.20. 200 free relay: 2. Reynolds (Kim, Brown, Echols, Mohr), 1:38.49; 4. Grimsley (Ellie Hunt, Gabrielle Schell, Gracie Hunt, McGonigal), 1:39.34; 6. Northern Guilford (Casey Sutherland, Brooke Bourn, Rori Rountree, Schoppa), 1:40.23. 400 free relay: 1. Reynolds (Kim, Brown, Echols, Fitzgerald), 3:30.36; 7. Reagan (Claire Farrell, Copeland, Neal, Cottingham), 3:40.78.

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL

BOYS

Team

1. Carrboro                            387

2. Orange                              301

3. Oak Grove                         208

Other area teams

4. Rockingham County            195

5. Atkins                                177

8. North Davidson                   125

15. High Point Central               31

19. Smith                                  8

Area individuals advancing to states

200-yard freestyle: 3. Joshua Vogl (OG), 1 minute. 59.78 seconds; 4. William Aguilar (At), 1:59.97. 200 individual medley: 3. Rowan Cridlebaugh (HPC), 2:05.67; 5. Jeremy Everitt (RC), 2:07.05. 50 free: 3. Hayden Lee (OG), 23.84; 4. Jay Sams (OG), 23.91. 100 butterfly: 4. Cridlebaugh (HPC), 58.12; 5. Aguilar (At), 59.11; 8. Lane Cooke (ND), 1:00.49. 100 free: 3. Aaron Reyes (At), 52.61; 4. Wyatt Wilson (RC), 53.11; 5. Lawson McMichael (RC), 54.34. 100 backstroke: 2. Everitt (RC), 58.63. 100 breaststroke: 1. Reyes (At), 1:02.71; 3. Lee (OG), 1:09.35; 4. Vogl (OG), 1:11.86; 6. Lane Blankenship (RC), 1:13.26. 200 medley relay: 3. Rockingham County (Everitt, Blankenship, Wilson, McMichael), 1:49.99; 5. Atkins (Andrew Bain, Reyes, Aguilar, Marcello Ricigliano), 1:50.92. 200 free relay: 1. Rockingham County (Blankenship, McMichael, Everitt, Wilson), 1:36.45; 4. Oak Grove (Sams, Evan Messer, Vogl, Lee), 1:38.22. 400 free relay: 3. Atkins (Bain, Connor Danelson, Aguilar, Reyes), 3:35.59; 5. Oak Grove (Sams, Drew Hey, Lee, Vogl), 3:45.40.

GIRLS

Team

1. Carrboro                             460

2. Pittsboro Northwood            337

3. Orange                               160

Area teams

8. North Davidson                   101

9. Rockingham County              97

10. Oak Grove                         96

13. High Point Central              74

14. Atkins                               41

17. Eastern Guilford                 14

Area individuals advancing to states

200-yard freestlye: 5. Eva Doyle (HPC), 2 minutes, 12.85 seconds. 50 free: 4. Cassidy Grubb (OG), 25.37. 100 butterfly: 7. Kaley White (EG), 1:05.06. 100 free: 5. Grubb (OG), 56.95. 100 backstroke: 6. Brooke Parker (RC), 1:06.80. 200 free relay: 8. High Point Central (Emma Niebauer, Olivia Perez, Doyle, Lauren Rhodes), 1:54.98; 9. Rockingham County (Madison Pryor, Meredith McKinney, Carole-Ann Page, Parker), 1:55.57. 400 free relay: 4. Oak Grove (Kinsey Meador, Ashlyn Grubb, Madelyn Wilson, Cassidy Grubb), 4:26.22; 5. Rockingham County (Pryor, Anna Sanchez Pabon, McKinney, Carole-Ann Page), 4:32.98; 6. Atkins (Katherine Zwiener, Anna Ceglowski, Ashley Wang, Ava Sugg), 4:55.48.

CLASS 2-A/1-A CENTRAL

BOYS

Team

1. Elkin                                  233

2. Bishop McGuinness             222

3. Mount Airy                         177

Other area teams

7. Cornerstone Charter            134

12. McMichael                          73

14. Morehead                          62

22. Reidsville                           23

Area individuals advancing to states

200-yard freestyle: 3. Ben Resler (CC), 1 minute, 58.79 seconds; 5. Hayden Connor (BM), 2:05.40. 200 individual medley: 5. Colby Garrett (Mo), 2:19.09; 6. Casey Shaw (CC), 2:19.34. 50 free: 2. Brooks Gray (CC), 21.57; 4. Michael Herzberger (BM), 22.77. 100 butterfly: 3. Tim Gaylord (BM), 54.80; 8. Dylan Law (Re), 1:03.18. 100 free: 2. Herzberger (BM), 50.78. 500 free: 3. Ben Resler (CC), 5:20.98; 5. Garrett (Mo), 5:41.80. 100 backstroke: 2. Gaylord (BM), 55.39; 5. Shaw (CC), 1:01.02. 100 breaststroke: 7. Law (Re), 1:09.50. 200 medley relay: 2. Cornerstone Charter (Shaw, Gray, Ben Resler, Drew Resler), 1:51.59; 5. Bishop McGuinness (Samuel Fielden, Ben Strott, Giuseppe Strafaci, Jorge Vidal), 1:59.65; 6. McMichael (Jake Allred, Matthew Bedard, Jacob Lathrop, Garrett Heath), 2:00.76. 200 free relay: 2. Bishop McGuinness (Vidal, Gaylor, Strafaci, Herzberger), 1:35.95. 400 free relay: 2. Bishop McGuinness (Herzberger, Gaylord, Connor, Strott), 3:35.61.

GIRLS

Team

1. Monroe Union Academy             283

T2. Misenheimer Gray Stone Day   196

T2. Elkin                                      196

Area teams

4. Bishop McGuinness                   193

9. Morehead                                102

10. Cornerstone Charter               101

23. McMichael                               15

Area individuals advancing to states

200-yard individual medley: 5. McKenna Super (Mo), 2 minutes, 23.19 seconds. 50 free: 4. Ashlyn Showers (BM), 27.47. 100 butterfly: 4. Kaylie Neighbors (CC), 59.61; 5. Super (Mo), 1:05.88; 6. Ellison Soto (CC), 1:08.80. 100 free: 6. Showers (BM), 1:00.78. 100 backstroke: 2. Neighbors (CC), 1:02.07. 100 breaststroke: 4. Sophia Pirrwitz (McM), 1:14.89; 6. Coffey (BM), 1:19.67. 200 medley relay: 4. Bishop McGuinness (Sarah Cotell, Sara Coffey, MacKenzie Bowen, Showers), 2:06.61; 5. Cornerstone Charter (Neighbors, Isabelle Nemer-Duarte, Soto, Kelsey Ivey), 2:09.49; 7. Morehead (Mallory Combs, Kennedy Smith, Super, Megan Rosas Wuotto), 2:13.31. 200 free relay: 5. Bishop McGuinness (Bowen, Coffey, Bethany Manor, Showers), 1:53.24; 6. Morehead (Makayla Hairston, Kennedy Smith, Rosas Wuotto, Super), 1:57.80. 400 free relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness (Bowen, Clare Coxwell, Karstin Workman, Cotell), 4:09.16.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

