Nine area high school players have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Phenom List for the upcoming season.
The area players selected were Caldwell sophomore Madison Bozarth and junior Sophia Plasman, Grimsley sophomore Anaia Montaque-Harrison and junior Molly Laughlin, Northern Guilford freshman Macy Bolyard, Northwest Guilford sophomore Olivia Burcham and juniors Julia Humphrey and Elle Thigpen and Southwest Guilford sophomore Akila Hardie.
Eight other area players have been named to the AVCA's Under Armour All-America watch list for seniors. They are Caldwell's Lindsey MacDiarmid and Christina Phillips, McMichael's Cassidy Tanton, Northwest Guilford's Avery Dole, Amelia Hammond and Grace Hammond and Southwest Guilford's Camilla Garner and Murphy Riggs.
Uncommitted athletes on the AVCA Phenom List are invited by the association to participate in the the Phenom College Preparatory Program, which will be held Dec. 17-19 in conjunction with the NCAA Division I championships and the AVCA Annual Convention in Omaha, Neb. Over the past eight years, 80 percent of athletes who participate in the Phenom Program play volleyball in college.
The invitation-only event is for uncommitted athletes on the AVCA Phenom Watch List and unsigned seniors on Under Armour All-America watch list. Participants and their parents will attend educational sessions and NCAA Division I volleyball championship matches, interact with AVCA Collegiate All-Americans, undergo Volleyball Performance Index testing and participate in the AVCA Talent Showcase.
Having an athlete on the AVCA Phenom List does not automatically secure a spot in the Phenom College Preparatory Program. Invitations to the athletes on the AVCA Phenom List will be emailed in October. At that time, athletes will need to register via the registration link provided in the email invitation. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will close in November or when maximum capacity for the event has been reached.
