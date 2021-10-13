Assistant coach Brad Poe takes over Northern Guilford baseball program

GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford didn't have to look far to find the successor to Landon Kimrey as Nighthawks baseball coach. The school announced Tuesday evening that assistant coach Brad Poe will take over the program.

Poe had been on Kimrey's staff since 2015 and helped Northern win the 2017 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship. Kimrey, whose Nighthawks teams went 191-100 overall and 116-45 in conference play, stepped down as coach in August to spend more time with his family.

Now Poe will lead Northern into a new conference, the Metro 4-A, as the Nighthawks move up in classification after the most recent NCHSAA realignment.

"He has not only been a presence on the baseball field, but is a constant member of the Nighthawk family attending and providing supervision at numerous athletic events at Northern," Brian Thomas, Northern's athletics director, said in a news release. "Brad will continue the success of the program, providing solid leadership on and off the baseball field."

Poe is excited about the opportunity.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named the Head Coach of Northern Guilford Baseball," Poe wrote in a social media post. "Thank you to AD Thomas and Dr. (Janiese) McKenzie for trusting me to lead the program. We will continue to excel in the classroom and community foremost, with the baseball diamond close behind. It is with great pleasure that we can also announce that Coach Brame and Coach Harris have also agreed to stay on staff so we can continue to build champions on and off the field."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

