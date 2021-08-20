At least four varsity high school football games postponed because of COVID-19 issues

It isn’t just the varsity football games that have been affected. Davie, Southeast Guilford and Western Guilford also postponed their junior varsity games, Reynolds’ junior varsity game at High Point Central was postponed because of positive tests in the Demons’ program, and Reidsville’s JV game at Western Alamance was postponed until Monday because of contact tracing in the Western Alamance JV program. Reidsville officials said they were still planning to play the varsity game Friday night at Community Stadium.

Football games in eastern North Carolina, the Charlotte area and the Triangle also have been postponed because of issues with the coronavirus, and it’s not just the athletes who have been affected. West Forsyth varsity head coach Adrian Snow has been hospitalized this week because of COVID-19 complications, and at least one head coach in Guilford County is not with his team because of a positive COVID test, although he was vaccinated.

