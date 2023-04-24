Dan Bozarth wrote the children’s book “Booger Gets Buckets” looking to answer a long-running joke with his daughters, Madison and Ellie, that he would actually do it.

However, the underdog story has sold hundreds of copies, been on Amazon’s top 100 basketball books list and has brought benefits beyond its intended purpose.

“I think it has been eye-opening for me because when I published it, like I said, I was really just trying to say ‘I did something,’ ‘I accomplished something,’” said Bozarth, Caldwell Academy athletics director and coach. “I never expected anything to happen from it, so the fact that people have actually bought this book amazes me.

“And then on top of that, parents will stop me and say, ‘Hey, we read your book all the time; my kid loves it.’ I’ve got kids that I’ve taught 10, 12, 15 years ago, they’ll send me a Facebook message and say ‘Hey coach, I bought your book, I read it to my three-year-old every night; we love it.’ To have teachers using the book in the classroom -- some of my teaching friends will use the book for their high school students who are in the Exceptional Students program trying to learn literacy and they love the book …”

Bozarth, who has been the Caldwell athletics director since 2005, began coaching baseball there that same school year, leading the Eagles to NCISAA 2A state runner-ups in 2012 and 2018 while being named Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference coach of the year four times.

Since taking over as volleyball coach in 2012, his teams have won NCISAA 2A state championships in 2015 and 2020, been state runner-up three times and reached the semifinals five times. That tenure has also included ongoing streaks of 11 straight 20-plus win seasons and nine straight PTAC crowns, to go along with 19 all-state players and nine PTAC Player of the Year winners.

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellations of sporting events, Bozarth was looking for something to do under the circumstances. In the spring of 2020, he decided to start what would become a five-star, self-published book through Amazon.

Bozarth said the fictional story is about a green blob named Booger who is overlooked at his school. One day during lunchtime, top players King Air, the name being a play on “King James” (LeBron James) and “Air Jordan” (Michael Jordan), and his post man Big Jay, both also blobs, look for a pickup game opponent. Another blob player picks Booger to oppose the duo who “run the court,” with the underdog prevailing in the end.

The writing portion came easy, Bozarth said, but said the rest of the project was on hold for more than two years, in part because it was his first book and trying to figure out the remainder of the process. Not an artist, the coach unsuccessfully asked others if they could do the illustrations for him. From there, the former UNC Greensboro assistant sports information director went to a free-to-use graphic design tool to add art to his book.

“One day I was messing around on Canva and just trying to figure out ‘What can I do?’ and originally, the book started off as regular kids and I could definitely not figure out how to illustrate actual people,” Bozarth recalled. “One day I was messing around and I had a blob shape on the computer screen and I was like, ‘Well, that’s interesting. Let me see what happens if I put an eye ball and put some arms on this blob shape and put a hat on it.’ I just kind of messed around and the whole book morphed from actual kids to blob figures and it kind of worked out better.”

The process of completing the art work and assembling the book for publishing began in October 2022 and was completed for publishing that December. Bozarth credits the Caldwell school library for getting the book going for him.

As Bozarth mentioned, teachers in the area have used the book for educational purposes, including Ashley Harris an EC educator at Northeast Guilford, Bozarth’s alma mater. Hailey Belk, a member of Caldwell’s 2015 volleyball state championship team, has used the book for one-on-one literacy lessons in Louisiana.

Additionally, others have bought the book with the intention of having it donated to others. On May 3, Bozarth is scheduled to read his story and give 60 copies of the book to Hope Academy. When reading the book, many children have asked “What’s the next one, what’s the next sport?” for Booger.

With that, “Coach Bo” has already completed baseball and volleyball installments for the Booger series and plans to release one of them in December 2023 and the other one in December 2024 with the idea that it could be a good Christmas gift.

“I think the biggest thing for me that I feel is cool is the teachers using it in the classroom and how it has gone from there,” Bozarth said. “It’s really more about the impact of families reading together and kids learning in the classroom more than any of the book sale stuff.”