Bristol Carter was playing for Dirtbags National in a travel baseball game in Florida over the summer, leading off with a single and sliding in safely to steal second, as he often does.

This time, the shortstop’s cleat cut into Carter, leaving a long scar on his arm that, on Friday, likely went unnoticed by the crowd watching Carter and the Northwest Guilford baseball team.

“I had to go to the hospital right away, but I came back,” Carter said. “It was a double-header and it was the first game when it happened… I went to the hospital, got my 22 stiches, I came back and I asked Coach if I could run because my legs were hurting. So I went out there to go and run, but he obviously wouldn’t let me.

“But it was a quick recovery. I mean, knowing me with a dog-with-a-bone mentality, I just went out there. I flew back to North Carolina, we had a scrimmage two or three days later and I was playing.”

On Friday, No. 3 seed Northwest (24-5) won 7-1 over visiting No. 14 West Forsyth (19-9) in the NCHSAA Class 4-A second round. The lone run for the Titans was provided by Harrison Lewis. With West Forsyth down 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Lewis, who has committed to North Carolina, took the first pitch he saw, a hanging curveball, deep to left for a game-tying homer.

The Vikings, who lost in the second round last year, will host No. 11 Providence in the third round at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Northwest came into Friday's game on a six-game winning streak, which included a Metro 4A Conference tournament title and a 9-8 first-round win over No. 30 Marvin Ridge.

This season, Carter, who has committed to East Carolina, has been the engine that propels the Vikings. Teammate Blaize Johnson said he's in awe of Carter, a five-tool center fielder, who has run a 60-yard sprint in 6.47 seconds.

In the fall, Carter had 1,055 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns for the Vikings football team.

On the diamond, Carter, the leadoff hitter, is first on the Vikings with a .549 batting average for a team that has batted .312 in 29 games. He also leads the team with a .642 on-base percentage, a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.642 OPS. He's second on the team with seven home runs.

“We’re definitely happy to have him tonight,” said Vikings coach Eli Sutherland after the game. “He’s an extreme athlete; we need him in the lineup, he has a great bat, great speed and is super athletic. He’s a game-changer. He’s a player, he is a competitor and he wants to win more than anybody.”

Johnson, a catcher, said that offseason weight room and practices got full participation from the team. Johnson also praised a coaching staff led by Sutherland, a former Tar Heel who's in his second season with the Vikings.

On Friday, Carter hit a leadoff single to center and then used a scouting report on the pitcher’s delivery to steal second. He advanced to third on a line drive hit sharply to left. From there, a sacrifice fly was all that was needed to manufacture the game’s opening run.

Junior Dominic Azzarello pitched a seven-inning complete game in an efficient 71 pitches. Two of his three hits allowed came off the bat of Lewis, who also hit a one-out double down the left field line in the seventh. But Azzarello, a right-hander, got the last two batters out on four pitches to end the game.

After Lewis’ fifth-inning homer, Azzarello got three fly-ball outs in a four-pitch inning.

“Him hitting that and tying it up, it was 1-0 (before that) anyway,” Carter said. “We knew that one run wasn’t going to beat us and one run wasn’t going to beat them, obviously. So we knew we needed to score and I think we handled the pressure and handled that home run very well.”

From there, Carter (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs) reached base on a two-out walk to start the bottom of the fifth and stole second. By the time Johnson stepped up, senior Carson Shelton had walked. On the first pitch, Carter stole third to put runners at first and third.

With a 1-0 count, Johnson recognized an inside changeup and belted it to right for his team-leading ninth homer of the season. The Vikings would score four runs that inning and later scored two more in the sixth on an RBI single from Carter.

Northwest Guilford is in pursuit of the program’s second state title and first since 1998.

“Everyone is in, everyone plays with their heart and they give it 110% when they go out there and there is no giving up, whether we are up 10 or down 10,” Carter said. “We always keep the foot on the pedal and keep going.”