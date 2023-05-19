Northwest Guilford's Hunter Greear (right) does a celebration flip for his team and students on the field after defeating Reagan 3-2 advancing to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs in Greensboro on Friday.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Reagan shortstop Jacob Smith tags Northwest Guilford's Carter Jackson for an out at second base during the first-round NCHSAA Class 3-A playoff game in Greensboro on Friday. Northwest won 3-2 to advance.
Northwest Guilford's Hunter Greear (right) does a celebration flip for his team and students on the field after defeating Reagan 3-2 advancing to the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs in Greensboro on Friday.
Reagan shortstop Jacob Smith tags Northwest Guilford's Carter Jackson for an out at second base during the first-round NCHSAA Class 3-A playoff game in Greensboro on Friday. Northwest won 3-2 to advance.