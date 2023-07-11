The Bill White Scholarship has been awarded after the Colt Baseball founder’s death from cancer in 1980.

Since then, nearly 300 have been awarded, including the 11 that will be given for this year on the evening of July 19 at Stoner-White Stadium in Greensboro, between games of the Colt East Zone Tournament. White’s granddaughter, Courtney Lowrance, and Bobby Dawson, who in 1981 was the first to receive the scholarship, will present the checks and plaques, respectively.

The scholarship is given to former Colt Leaguers entering a college or university and the criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need. The amounts range from $500 to $2000.

White started Colt Baseball in 1965 for rising high schoolers.

Here are the recipients of the scholarship for this year, the high school they represent and the college or university they are expected to attend:

Malachi Bradley, Southern Guilford, NC State; Jason Brooks, Eastern Guilford, Carolina University; Isaiah Brown, Northeast Guilford, Guilford College; Ethan George, Williams, Guilford College; Jackson Headen, Jordan-Matthews, NC State; Cade Hill, Trinity, Rockingham Community College; Cole McGuire, Southern Guilford, UNC-Wilmington; Zack Oakley, Western Alamance, Guilford College; Brian O’Connell, Eastern Guilford, University of Tampa; Hasten Paige, Chatham Central, NC State; Tayton Smaldone, Rockingham County, Shenandoah University